CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

News provided by

CyberPeace

18 Sep, 2023, 05:15 ET

Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol Announced

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberPeace, in collaboration with the Civil 20, G20 India, with United Service Institution of India as it's knowledge partner concluded its inaugural CyberPeace Summit on September 1, 2023, at New Delhi, with Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center (NCIIPC), Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In); Tech and Cybersecurity Companies like Zoom, Meta, InMobi, GMR Group,  Autobot Infosec; Global organizations like Internet Society, ICANN, MANRS, APNIC, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Globethics; Indian organizations like DELNET, India Foundation, SIA India; Academia Institutions like NLU Delhi, Bangalore and Bhopal; ISB Hyderabad, Rashtriya Raksha University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, SAKEC Mumbai as supporters.

Continue Reading
(LtoR) Maj Vineet Kumar Founder & Global President CyberPeace, Dr. Krishnashree Achuthan Civil 20, Mr. SN Pradhan IPS DG NCB, Mr. Naveen Kumar Singh DG NCIIPC, Ms. Subi Chaturvedi InMobi, Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh P
(LtoR) Maj Vineet Kumar Founder & Global President CyberPeace, Dr. Krishnashree Achuthan Civil 20, Mr. SN Pradhan IPS DG NCB, Mr. Naveen Kumar Singh DG NCIIPC, Ms. Subi Chaturvedi InMobi, Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh P

The Summit, a gathering of global cyber specialists, policymakers, industry executives and digital enthusiasts, was attended by some of the world's most notable figures, including Ms. Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President & Dy NSA Cyber, United States of America; Mr. Suresh Yadav, The Commonwealth Secretariat; Ms. Esti Peshin, Israel Aerospace; Mr. Pablo Hinojosa, APNIC; Mr. Jay Gullish, USIBC; Ms. Genie Sugene Gan, Kaspersky; Mr. Gilbert Nyandeje, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Mr. Scott James, Indiana University; Lt Gen MU Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India; Mr. SN Pradhan, IPS, Director General, NCB India; Mr. Navin Singh, IPS, Director General, NCIIPC and Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In.

"The Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol mark a transformative step towards safer, inclusive, and resilient cyberspace. The aim is to enhance global cybersecurity cooperation, reinforce responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and create a safe space online for everyone,"  said Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd), Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India.

Recognizing the leadership and the instrumental role of G20 nations in shaping the global cyber landscape, this initiative calls upon them to champion these principles and reinforce their commitment to an open, secure, and resilient cyberspace.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder of CyberPeace said, "The Global CyberPeace Summit showcases our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, resilience, and unity in the ever-evolving cyberspace landscape. As we join forces with cyber stakeholders from around the world, we're not just envisioning the future – we're shaping it.''

The CyberPeace Summit also celebrated contributions of individuals in the field of cyberpeace through CyberPeace Honours and eRaksha Awards.

To know more: https://www.cyberpeace.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213354/CyberPeace.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213353/CyberPeace_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CyberPeace

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.