DayOne Launches as an Independent Global Data Center Pioneer Following Series B Funding Closure

SINGAPORE, Jan. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DayOne, a leading global data center pioneer, officially launched as an independent group on January 1, 2025, ushering in a transformative new era following the successful completion of its series B funding, led by renowned global investment institutions. Formerly operating as GDS International (GDSI), DayOne, founded in 2022 and headquartered in Singapore, has built a proven track record of creating and scaling markets across Asia-Pacific and beyond, driving digital transformation and enhancing regional connectivity.

The brand name "DayOne" encapsulates the company's entrepreneurial spirit and relentless focus on customers, innovation, and growth. It signifies a mindset of respecting each day as an opportunity to embrace new possibilities, create impactful solutions, and deliver value across the markets we operate in. Inspired by its legacy of pioneering digital infrastructure and unlocking markets, "DayOne" represents a forward-looking commitment to empowering industry leaders with next-generation infrastructure solutions. Guided by humility and a deep reverence for our work and the industries we serve, "DayOne" is dedicated to creating value for all—spanning customers, business partners, investors, employees, and the communities we support.

Over the past year, DayOne secured approximately USD $1.9 billion through its Series A and Series B equity rounds, backed by world-class investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund, Kenneth Griffin, CEO of Citadel, Coatue Management, and Baupost Group.

These investments have not only underscored confidence in DayOne's ability to deliver reliable, scalable, and sustainable digital infrastructure solutions but have also paved the way for its transformation into an autonomous entity. DayOne's autonomy spans corporate governance, operations, finance, and technology functions. Its governance is further strengthened by a globally experienced and diverse board, with over half comprising independent investor directors.

Adding to its strategic depth, DayOne recently welcomed three esteemed board leaders: Lim Ah Doo, Co-Chairman of the Board and Chairman of Olam Group Limited; and board advisors Ken Miyauchi, former President & CEO of SoftBank Corp., and Bob McCooey, Vice Chairman of Nasdaq. This robust governance framework ensures balanced decision-making aligned with international best practices, laying a solid foundation for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

"The trust from our investors speaks volumes about the strength of DayOne's vision and our ability to deliver transformative results in a rapidly evolving industry," said William Huang, Chairman of DayOne. "This transformation goes beyond operational independence— it solidifies our role as a leader in setting new industry benchmarks, advancing regional digital growth, and championing sustainable innovation."

Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne, said: "DayOne represents more than a new name—it's a commitment to leading with purpose, agility, and innovation. Our focus is on delivering cutting-edge digital infrastructure that propels industries and communities forward. This new chapter empowers us to create lasting impacts on economies and build a future-ready digital ecosystem."

Gary Wojtaszek, Vice-Chairman of the Board and former President and CEO of CyrusOne, stated: "The formation of DayOne marks a pivotal moment for the industry. Backed by a forward-thinking board and an exceptional leadership team, DayOne is set to redefine digital infrastructure and establish new benchmarks in the sector."

Operating across key markets such as Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia ) , Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong SAR, and Tokyo, DayOne combines deep local expertise with a global vision to meet the growing demands of hyperscalers and enterprises. Its innovative strategies, such as the SIJORI market creation, integrate the strengths of Singapore, Johor, and Batam to deliver interconnected, scalable, low-latency, and sustainable digital infrastructure solutions.

DayOne's competitive edge lies in its ability to anticipate market demands and deliver customer-centric solutions. With a focus on innovation, the company consistently sets industry benchmarks in speed, scalability, and execution. Its sustainability efforts include cutting-edge cooling technologies, renewable energy adoption, and green building designs aimed at reducing environmental impact and enhancing operational resilience.

Looking ahead, DayOne envisions a future where digital infrastructure fuels economic transformation and accelerates global connectivity. By integrating sustainability with advanced technology, DayOne is poised to drive innovation and empower industries worldwide.

About DayOne

DayOne is a data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective and quickly scalable solutions.

Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne's data centers are located across key markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo, and beyond.

Headquartered in Singapore, DayOne's leadership team draws on over two decades of industry experience and a track record of building Asia's largest data center business. With DayOne, they have created the SIJORI (Singapore, Johor, and Riau Islands) market as a global data center hub.

As demand for strategically located and customized data centers rises, DayOne's entrepreneurial spirit, customer-first strategy, deep local partnerships, and agile executional capabilities uniquely position us to power the growth ambitions of leading hyperscalers and large enterprises around the world.

SOURCE DayOne Data Centers