DeepL launches US tech hub and bolsters executive leadership team as business demand for Language AI grows

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepL , a leading global language AI company, today announced its continued momentum and investment in the US with the opening of its first US Tech Hub in New York City. This new office further strengthens the company's footprint in the region and will serve as a key resource in response to the surging demand for its industry-leading AI translation and writing tools. Alongside this milestone, the company also announced two expert additions to its C-suite team: Sebastian Enderlein as Chief Technology Officer and Steve Rotter as Chief Marketing Officer. Together, these executives bring over three decades of industry experience to the company's leadership team and will be instrumental in driving strategic growth initiatives on a global scale, ensuring that DeepL stays at the forefront of Language AI innovation and market engagement.

DeepL's new New York office will serve as its US technology hub, with a focus on accelerating research and product development to bolster its market leadership in the region and provide enhanced support for its rapidly-growing network of US business customers, which includes partnerships with 50% of the Fortune 500 and leading companies across multiple industries like Morningstar Inc., Zendesk, Coursera and more. Recognizing the strong, diverse tech expertise and talent pool in New York City, DeepL is actively hiring for local product and engineering roles, and aims to double the size of the hub within the next 12 months.

"Launching DeepL's first US tech hub in New York City positions us at the center of one of the largest talent pools in the market and brings us closer to our customers, including many Fortune 500 companies," said Jarek Kutylowski, CEO and Founder, DeepL. "This hub will drive our focus on product innovation and engineering, empowering us to deliver cutting-edge language AI solutions that help our clients scale and break down language barriers."

This growth is further supported by the appointment of two executive leaders to DeepL's C-suite, who bring a combined over three decades of leadership experience within the US and global tech industries:

Sebastian Enderlein , CTO is a seasoned technology leader, bringing extensive global tech experience from organizations like Uber, Salesforce and Personio. Having spent 11 years in San Francisco , Sebastian is seasoned in managing international teams and scaling businesses globally and will spearhead technological growth among DeepL's engineering team.

is a seasoned technology leader, bringing extensive global tech experience from organizations like Uber, Salesforce and Personio. Having spent 11 years in , Sebastian is seasoned in managing international teams and scaling businesses globally and will spearhead technological growth among DeepL's engineering team. Steve Rotter , CMO brings over 20 years of marketing experience at companies including Adobe, Motorola, FourKites, OutSystems and Acrolinx. Based in Chicago , Steve is a two-time founder with two M &A deals and three unicorns under his belt, and now leads DeepL's marketing team and brand-building initiatives, focused on leveraging data-driven solutions and AI to enhance the marketing efforts of both DeepL and its customers.

"With AI on everyone's mind right now, what drew me to DeepL is its commitment to purpose-driven technology –- DeepL isn't just developing AI for its own sake; it's addressing real-world challenges, particularly the critical issue of language barriers that affect nearly every business and person today," said Sebastian Enderlein, CTO, DeepL. "The combination of this mission, the ambition of the DeepL team, and the company's focus on remaining at the cutting-edge of AI all make for a massively exciting opportunity. I look forward to diving in and collaborating to continue to push the boundaries of Language AI in the US and worldwide."

"As a marketer, I've seen firsthand how language can make or break a business. In a world where clarity and consistency can set a brand apart, language barriers are a major obstacle to growth," said Steve Rotter, CMO, DeepL. "I am thrilled to join DeepL where we're helping 100,000+ global businesses better connect with their customers, expand their markets, and drive greater engagement with their brand."

Demand for AI solutions is rising among global enterprises, with a recent IBM study finding that 42% are actively deploying AI and 40% are exploring it. Within this evolving landscape, DeepL is leading the way in applying AI to transform the $67.9 billion language industry, which is projected to grow to $95.3 billion by 2028. Since its inception in 2017, DeepL has become the go-to Language AI provider for businesses around the world, offering cutting-edge translation and writing solutions that are a critical investment for international business growth, addressing communication challenges ranging from customer service and marketing, to legal documentation and internal collaboration. DeepL's rapidly-expanding global customer network now includes over 100,000+ businesses, governments and other organizations worldwide including 50% of the Fortune 500.

This announcement is the latest milestone during a period of significant growth and momentum for DeepL. The company just unveiled updates to its Glossary feature and unveiled its next-generation large language model (LLM) , which outperforms GPT-4, Google, and Microsoft for translation quality, setting a new standard for personalization, accuracy and performance. DeepL also was recently named to Forbes' 2024 Cloud 100 list , and raised $300M of new investment at a $2B valuation in May, led by renowned late-stage investment firm Index Ventures.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 100,000 businesses, governments, and other organizations and millions of individuals in 63 global markets trust DeepL's Language AI platform for human-like translation and better writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL's AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets, and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 900 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP, and Index Ventures.

