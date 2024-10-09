Delta Selected to Provide Ultra-fast 200kW DC EV Chargers for IZIVIA FAST's Charging Network at McDonald's France

PARIS, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced today its 200kW DC ultra-fast EV charger UFC 200 series has been selected to support IZIVIA FAST*, a company currently deploying ultra-fast chargers across more than 700 McDonald's restaurant car parks throughout France. Approximately 800 units of Delta UFC 200 are expected to be deployed to provide McDonald's customers with excellent ultra-fast charging infrastructure and experience. Delta's UFC 200 chargers are capable of charging up to 80% of a common EV battery in roughly 20 minutes.

Christelle Vives, CEO of IZIVIA, subsidiary of the EDF Group, commented on the collaboration, saying, "As a leading force in electric mobility, IZIVIA is dedicated to enhancing the EV charging landscape, supervising over 25,000 operational charging points. Despite mainland France boasting more than 143,000 publicly accessible charging points, less than 10% provide 150 kW or greater power. IZIVIA FAST, in collaboration with our financial partners Morrison and Crédit Mutuel Impact, aims to bridge this gap, reinforcing our commitment to fast charging and supporting EV drivers nationwide. Delta's UFC200 ultra-fast charger has proven to be the optimal solution through rigorous testing, and we are thrilled to partner with Delta in promoting sustainable mobility."

Vincent Lin, Vice President of eMobility & Smart Energy Solutions at Delta EMEA, added, "We are honoured that IZIVIA has chosen Delta to ultimately serve McDonald's and their customers, underscoring our dedication to enhancing the EV infrastructure across the EMEA region and beyond. For almost 15 years, Delta has deployed over 3 million EV chargers to our customers worldwide. Delta's wide range of flexible and efficient EV chargers, coupled with our decades of experience in the energy-saving solutions and in the automotive sector, positions us as a leading choice for EV charging solutions. "

Delta's UFC 200 caters to the demands of EV owners with its rapid and effortless charging capabilities, featuring a robust 200kW capacity. This capacity can be divided into two 100kW units, allowing simultaneous charging of two EVs. The system includes an innovative, non-liquid cooled 400A high-power CCS cable/connector, ensuring efficient temperature control and relatively low maintenance cost. This high-power connector system is capable of delivering extra power to an EV's battery when it has a low charge, all without the need for an oversized system. Additionally, Delta's commitment to high-quality solutions is evident, assuring service excellence that aligns with the industry's highest standards.

The partnership with IZIVIA is distinguished by its extensive network coverage, making locating an EV charging station as simple as finding a McDonald's restaurant. This initiative allows customers to enjoy the convenience of EV charging while indulging in McDonald's offerings.

(*) IZIVIA is a shareholder of IZIVIA FAST.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971 and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code: 2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage, and display, to nurture sustainable cities and smart manufacturing. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 13 consecutive years. In 2020, 2022 and 2023, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues, and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

About IZIVIA

IZIVIA is a leading player in the field of electric mobility in France. The company offers turnkey charging solutions for electric vehicles, for local authorities and businesses. IZIVIA's expertise includes the supply and installation of charging stations, the supervision and maintenance of infrastructure, as well as a wide range of services. Additionally, IZIVIA invests with financial partners in its own public charging stations, located in strategic areas such as supermarket parking lots and restaurants. As a provider of electric mobility services, IZIVIA offers an app and a charging card that grant access to 300,000 charging points across France and Europe.

