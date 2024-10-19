DermRays Launches Store on Amazon Germany for Enhanced Shopping Experience

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermRays is thrilled to announce the launch of its Amazon Germany store in October 2024, expanding its reach in the European market. Following successful store openings in the US, Japan, and France, this new venture aims to provide German customers with a faster and more convenient shopping experience for high-quality beauty technology products.

The German store features a range of popular laser devices, including the V4S, V6S, and V8S hair removal devices, as well as the laser skin revive S5. Consistent with DermRays' commitment to customer satisfaction, the Amazon Germany store offers Free Shipping, a 90-day Money Back Guarantee, and a 2-year Warranty.

To streamline logistics, DermRays has established warehouses on the East Coast and West Coast of the US, in France, and in Asia. Initially, the German store will share inventory with the Amazon France warehouse, but plans are underway to set up a dedicated warehouse in Germany by early 2025, further improving delivery times and convenience for customers.

As DermRays continues to expand its footprint in the global beauty tech market, customers in Germany can look forward to an enhanced shopping experience and prompt service. For more information, please check out the new store on Amazon Germany.

The following are real customer reviews from other stores:

1. DermRays V8S Diode Laser Hair Removal, 810nm, Faster Results, Most Powerful

"I've been using my DermRays laser hair removal 3 days a week for about 5 weeks now, and I'm absolutely thrilled with it! Initially, I was a bit skeptical due to the price, especially compared to IPL devices, but it's been a fantastic investment. In just a few weeks, my legs and arms are smoother, and my hair grows back much slower and thinner.

What I love most is how gentle it is. There are no intense flashes or any skin irritation, making my hair removal routine genuinely comfortable. Plus, it's quick and fits seamlessly into my hectic life, which is a huge bonus.

I can finally ditch my weekly shaving routine! DermRays has changed the way I handle hair removal, wish I had discovered it earlier." -- from Amazon US

2. DermRays V6S Diode Laser Hair Removal, 1064nm, Specifically For Dark Skin

"This so-called semi-permanent epilator is equipped with a technology that I had never seen before. Instead of a flash like the IPL offers, it is a laser light invisible to the naked eye that is emitted.

This causes much less heating of the device and no longer requires wearing protective glasses. I was able to use this device for many minutes, without noticing excessive heating of the glass.

In terms of use, it is also a little different from the IPL. Instead of flashes, the device works continuously, and you just have to slide it over the area to be epilated. Also, it is possible to be more regular in the sessions: up to 3 per week, while the IPL requires 2-week breaks.

In short, many advantages for this technology, and this without losing effectiveness.

On the other hand, I have not yet noticed any greater effectiveness than IPL. I tried it on beards, and I did not get any results, just like with IPL.

For less deep hairs, the result is roughly the same." -- from Amazon France

3. DermRays V4S Diode Laser Hair Removal, 810nm, Specifically For Sensitive Skin

"I started using DermRays V4S about two months ago, and I am happy with the results. As someone who has struggled with unwanted hair for years, I was looking for a reliable and effective solution that I could use at home. DermRays V4S has truly exceeded my expectations.

Initially, I was a bit skeptical about how well an at-home device would work compared to professional treatments. However, the convenience of being able to do hair removal at home and the cost savings convinced me to give it a try.

I began by using the device on my legs and underarms, following the recommended schedule on the user manual. The treatment itself was surprisingly comfortable. Each session took about 10 minutes, which was so convenient enough to fit into my skincare routine!

After just three sessions, I started noticing a reduction in hair growth. The hair did grow back but was much finer and lighter. And I never felt sting or itchy!

I'm still using it and basically I'm using it once every month now. I can see that permanent result is promising!" -- from Trustpilot

4. DermRays Revive Skincare Laser for Anti-Aging, Glow Like Never Before

"Noticeable Lift and Firmness. I'm 48 and have tried various anti-aging treatments over the years. I've been using the Revive device every other day for two weeks now, and I can already see a noticeable difference. My face feels firmer, smoother, and I can see a lifting effect. Very pleased with the results so far!" -- from DermRays.com

