Despite moderate global growth DEKRA predicts historic sales record for 2023

DEKRA SE

30 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

  • Double-digit growth of DEKRA's core business in the first 10 months of 2023
  • Historic sales record of over four billion euros expected for the full year
  • Business areas Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability to grow at double-digit rates

STUTTGART, Germany, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International expert organization DEKRA is predicting a historic sales record for 2023. "So far, 2023 has been an excellent year for DEKRA", said Stan Zurkiewicz, DEKRA CEO and Chairman of the Management Board in his preliminary review of the year. "We are very optimistic that we will hit a revenue of over four billion euros in the full year. That is a historic first for DEKRA, and we are very excited." All service divisions and regions are expected to significantly exceed their 2022 sales performance, with some achieving strong double-digit growth.

Beyond excellent business figures, DEKRA reports that its strategy 2025 is on track and bearing fruits. The company has successfully introduced training, advisory, testing, validation and inspection services in its strategic growth areas Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Sustainability, and Future Mobility, establishing itself as strategic partner across the entire value chain of these domains.

While the overall TIC (testing, inspection, and certification) industry is expected to grow by around 5% annually, DEKRA forecasts two-digit growth in its future business areas over the next years. The company is well positioned to exponentially capitalize on this upward trajectory and aims to set itself apart from its competitors. 

