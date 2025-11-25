DexRobot Showcases DexHand021 Pro: A Humanoid Dexterous Hand Empowering Robotic Manipulation with 22 DOFs and Comprehensive Perception

DexRobot Co., Ltd.

Nov 25, 2025

SHANGHAI, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DexRobot is embarking on a series of appearances at key industry trade shows across Europe and North America, signaling the strategic expansion of its acclaimed DexHand021 Pro, a highly biomimetic five-fingered dexterous hand.

The DexRobot Ecosystem: From Dexterous Components to Integrated Solutions
The DexHand021 Pro transcends conventional designs with its wrist-hand integrated structure, featuring 22 joint DOFs (18 active). Its revolutionary dual-tendon omnidirectional drive enables opposable movements and 3D spatial coverage, mirroring the complex kinematics of a human hand. This synergy of dexterity and strength delivers a robust load capacity, with durability exceeding 300,000 test cycles. Beyond its mechanical prowess, the device incorporates an intelligent sensing and control hub. Integrating 400+ tactile sensing units, 20 high-precision joint position sensors, and a 5MP RGB palm camera, the sensing system captures operational scenarios in real time. Empowered by real-time motor feedback and 500+ total physical sensing points, this multi-modal data feeds into hybrid position/force control algorithms. Together with tendon-driven inherent compliance, the device is able to achieve sub-millimeter operational precision, dynamically adapting to unstructured environments while maintaining responsive and stable operation.

DexRobot has established a "Perception-Decision-Action" technical architecture, with its product matrix demonstrating this closed-loop capability: the DexHand021 series (19-22 DOFs) enables industrial-grade fine manipulation; the DexCap exoskeleton data acquisition system and DexCanvas ‌open-source dataset‌ form a complete data collection and algorithm training loop; and the More series of hybrid robots integrates a mobile base, multi-modal perception, and dexterous hands, enabling end-to-end autonomous operation.

Supported by 20+ patents and 10+ software copyrights, DexRobot contributes to industry standards and advances in dexterous manipulation. The company is committed to fostering a collaborative ecosystem through open-source resources, including Python/C++ SDKs, URDF models, kinematic libraries, and simulation examples.

About DexRobot:

DexRobot is an embodied intelligent robotics company specializing in dexterous manipulation technology. Guided by the mission to "liberate human hands with dexterous hands", DexRobot aims to become the world-leading provider of dexterous manipulation robots and solutions. The company maintains dual headquarters in Shanghai and Xinchang, Zhejiang. Its Shanghai site centers on R&D and management, while the Zhejiang base is dedicated to manufacturing.

