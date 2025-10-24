DMEGC Solar awarded two SSI ESG Silver certifications, demonstrating industry-leading performance

JINHUA, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, DMEGC Solar achieved another significant breakthrough in sustainable development, as its two module bases in Sihong and Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, passed the audit conducted by the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) with outstanding performance. The bases were awarded the Silver certification, the highest level in the photovoltaic industry, underscoring DMEGC Solar's ESG practices gaining further international recognition.

SSI is a solar sustainability assurance program jointly launched by Solar Power Europe and Solar Energy UK, aimed at promoting a more responsible, transparent, and sustainable solar value chain. In October 2023, the organization released its first set of ESG standards, which systematically evaluate manufacturing companies' comprehensive performance in sustainable development across three dimensions: governance and business ethics, environmental protection, and human rights and labor rights.

Notably, according to SSI's latest policy direction, within the next three years, all photovoltaic modules exported by SSI members to core European markets must fully comply with stringent ESG management and end-to-end traceability requirements. This signifies that SSI certification is gradually becoming a critical "passport" for photovoltaic enterprises to access the European market, with ESG and traceability capabilities emerging as key factors in international competition. The certification of DMEGC's Sihong and Lianyungang bases also indicates that 100% of its N-type module products comply with SSI standards, which will help it maintain its competitiveness in exporting to the European market.

As a company that integrates sustainable development into its core strategy, DMEGC Solar continuously optimizes its corporate governance structure and management system, actively promoting the synergistic development of economic, environmental, and social value. The company's ESG performance has been repeatedly recognized by authoritative institutions, including an MSCI ESG BBB rating, a CDP Water Security A- rating, a Climate Change B rating, and an Ecovadis Silver certification, consistently leading the industry in ESG advancement.

The simultaneous attainment of SSI ESG Silver certification for the two bases will not only enhance DMEGC Solar's credibility and competitiveness in the international market, further strengthening its advantageous position in the European market, but also inspire the company to deepen its ESG system development, contributing to a more transparent, responsible, and sustainable future for the global photovoltaic industry chain.

