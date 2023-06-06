DON FRANCISCO RECEIVES TRIBUTE AND "ICON OF GENERATIONS" AWARD AT LATINO WALL STREET AWARDS

Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latino Wallstreet, presented the "Icon of Generations" Award to Don Francisco, who was also recognized by Miami Dade County

MIAMI, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- @newconceptpr - "Latino Wallstreet" ( @latinowallst ), the #1 educational platform for Latinos to learn how to invest in the stock market and finance, led by award-winning financier Gabriela Berrospi, celebrated its fourth anniversary, empowering the Latino community, with the "Latino Wall Street Awards" (LWSA) conference and awards ceremony, educating the community and honoring Latino leaders who have positively impacted their communities this 2023.

Gabriela Berrospi and Don Francisco. Photo: Eddy Lara

The great honoree of the night was the legendary television presenter Mario Kreutzberger, known worldwide as Don Francisco, who received the "Icon of Generations" award in front of more than 500 attendees from Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latin Wall Street, at the University of Miami. This tribute was joined by Miami Dade County who, through their representative, Councilman Christian Cevallos, gave another recognition to his impeccable career. Don Francisco, who also holds a Guinness Record as the host of the world's longest-running variety show, shared with the public the most important lessons of his career, inspiring and moving many of the attendees to tears.

The event featured an impressive red carpet where celebrities such as Osvaldo Rios, Ismael Cala, Julio Sabala, Rashel Diaz, Giselle Blondet, Margarita Pasos, Hernan Orjuela, Samar Yorde, world boxing champion Luis "Baboon" Palomino, Padre Alberto , Carlos Mesber, Camilo Montoya, Alex Rodriguez, Catalina Mora, Lucia Ugarte, Carlos Anaya, Cristian Zuarez, Carolina Tejera, the magnate Elena Cardone, Rudy Mawer, as well as important entrepreneurs such as Stephanie Carvajalino, Alexandra Ramirez, Zulmarie Padin, Carlos Garcia, Miami County Councilman Christian Cevallos, among other leaders and most influential people in our culture.

"Having Don Francisco has been the materialization of a dream, of having the most recognized person, with the longest career in the world of television and who continues to leave us Latinos at the top. It has been a privilege to have him as a "Star Guest", give him this tribute and have him be part of the Latino Wall Street Awards. Having the presence of the most important figures of our culture is essential to tell people that anything is possible, that we can all learn to invest and achieve our biggest dreams," said Gabriela, a prominent entrepreneur who was named by Yahoo Finance among the top 10 women entrepreneurs and selected for the prestigious Forbes Finance Council.

The big night she educated attendees with panels focused on the topics of success mindset, facing adversity, finance 101, investing in the stock market and real estate, panel of women stars, among others. Among the recipients of the "LWS Award", an award that recognizes exceptional leadership that inspires others to improve their lives and represents the realization of the American dream, were: Don Francisco with the "Icon of Generations" award (highest award)", Ismael Cala "Positive Influence", Father Alberto "Positive Impact", Carlos Mesber as "Disruptive Producer", Luis Baboon Palomino as "Disruptive Athlete", Giselle Blondet for her "Outstanding Career" and La Familia Cayo de Perú as "Outstanding Family".

Latino Wall Street was very satisfied with the reception from the public and announced that its next anniversary will be celebrated on June 6, 2024. More information at @latinowallst HERE

