DORITOS LOADED UNVEILS HIGH-OCTANE COMMERCIAL STARRING CHEF GORDON RAMSAY AND MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 DRIVER GEORGE RUSSELL

A new commercial from Doritos Loaded combines culinary creativity with the thrills of Formula 1® racing in a spectacular fictional stunt

Doritos Loaded launches a new global commercial starring Chef Gordon Ramsay and

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver George Russell.

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver George Russell. The campaign builds on Doritos' official partnership with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Formula 1®.

As previously announced, Chef Ramsay will create eight Doritos Loaded recipes, including the Doritos Loaded Hellfire Chicken Nachos that are featured in the commercial.

NEW YORK, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Doritos Loaded has unveiled its star-studded new commercial featuring renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver George Russell. The commercial brings together two titans from their respective high-octane industries in an entertaining merging of speed, skill and flavor.

Inside the New Doritos Loaded Commercial

Doritos Loaded unveils its star-studded new commercial featuring renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver George Russell. Doritos Loaded unveils its star-studded new commercial featuring renowned Chef Gordon Ramsay and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver George Russell. Speed Speed

The commercial opens inside a Doritos Loaded food truck, where Chef Gordon Ramsay is preparing his Doritos Loaded Hellfire Chicken Nachos, when its mysterious driver unexpectedly accelerates, sending delicious fresh ingredients flying through the air. Despite the chaos, Chef Gordon Ramsay remains focused on 'making the perfect Doritos Loaded' as chips, toppings and sauces swirl around the moving vehicle as it expertly weaves through the streets.

In a surprising twist at the end, when the truck pulls up, viewers discover that the mystery driver behind the wheel is none other than George Russell, the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team driver.

The commercial's unveiling marks an acceleration of both Doritos Loaded's partnership with Chef Gordon Ramsay (announced earlier this month) and Doritos' official partnership with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team and Formula 1®.

Gordon Ramsay's Partnership with Doritos Loaded

As part of the Doritos Loaded collaboration, Chef Ramsay will create eight signature recipes to showcase the meal's versatility. These recipes demonstrate how adding fresh household ingredients to crunchy, flavorful Doritos creates the ultimate meal to enjoy during high-energy cultural moments - whether trackside or watching from home. The first recipe created by Gordon Ramsay is Doritos Loaded Hellfire Chicken Nachos, which is featured in the commercial and created using and uses his signature Hellfire sauce.

The eight Doritos Loaded recipes created by Gordon Ramsay will be rolled out to restaurant and hospitality operators in key global markets.

The partnership will also extend into Doritos' relationship with Formula 1®, creating high-energy Doritos Loaded experiences for fans throughout the race season. This includes two bespoke Doritos Loaded recipes exclusively made for Formula 1® fan zone food trucks.

Anshul Khanna, Marketing Vice President at PepsiCo Food Ventures said: "Doritos Loaded is one of our fastest growing meal propositions that brings together crunchy Doritos topped with great protein, veggies, fresh seasonings and flavorful sauces. And we felt this bold culinary platform deserves a bold stage. By combining the intensity of Formula 1® with the culinary creativity of one of the world's most renowned chefs, we've created a commercial for Doritos Loaded that's packed with excitement, surprises and, ultimately, a great tasting Doritos Loaded. What's most exciting is that this collaboration goes beyond just the commercial. Formula 1® fans - whether at home or trackside - can now enjoy Doritos Loaded recipes created by Chef Gordon Ramsay himself, meaning everyone can taste the thrill."

Where to Find Doritos Loaded

Doritos Loaded can be enjoyed through food trucks, delivery apps, and restaurant partners. In select areas in Madrid, Barcelona and London, Doritos Loaded already is available for order through various food delivery apps and restaurant operators. Doritos Loaded will be available in additional cities over the next few months, in the Netherlands, France, Germany, and more.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997398/Doritos_Loaded_Gordon_Ramsay.jpg

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C9vGB33SEF4

SOURCE PepsiCo