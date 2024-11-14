Dream Big, Go Big: Redefine What's Possible with ROE Visual

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreaming big transcends ideas—it's ambition, drive, and the desire to excel. Across Touring, Corporate Events, Virtual Production, Sports, and House of Worship, fearless ambition has propelled exceptional teams into the spotlight of major global events. When teams unite with a shared vision, boundaries vanish, and the potential to Dream Big becomes the pathway to Going Big.

Adele's Record-Breaking Munich Residency - Solotech

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title

for the LARGEST Continuous Outdoor LED Screen (temporary)

Behind the dazzling performances and massive LED screen was a story of relentless teamwork, resilience, and creativity. From tight timelines to complex logistics, the project pushed everyone involved to their limits; from constructing the stadium to laying cabling under fresh tarmac, the crew tackled each challenge to bring Adele's bold vision to life. To meet the project's ambitious requirements, Solotech, a renowned technical solutions provider, accelerated its planned investment in LED technology. ROE Visual rose to the occasion, producing 6,200 Carbon CB5 MKII LED panels within an impressive 90-day timeframe.

Reimagining Major Event Experiences - Creative Technology

The Most INFLUENTIAL Collaboration with Global Tech Giants.

"LED remains the display technology of choice for corporate events due to its exceptional visual properties." When a global tech giant requested an elaborate arena display that enveloped attendees, Creative Technology took on the challenge. Their design for the keynote stage featured over 1,000 ROE Visual LED panels, creating a showstopping 22-meter-wide by 9-meter-high Hero wall with an 8640x3456 resolution. ROE Visual LED strips and repeater screens added an immersive environment that perfectly complemented the stage presentations and product demos.

Full-Service xR Stage - NantStudios

The World's LARGEST LED Volume

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but what about a picture 12 meters high and 88 meters wide? That is the immense size of the incredible digital canvas created by NantStudios at Docklands Studios in Melbourne, Australia. Incredibly, the second LED volume, measuring 21m by 7.9m, complements the first, together providing international and local productions with the best possible destination for Virtual Production anywhere in the world.

Transforming Worship Production - Daystar TV

Among the Most-Watched Faith-Based Networks in America

DaystarTV, an award-winning faith-based network, reaches over 108 million U.S. households and 2 billion viewers globally. "Seeing the team use our technology to inspire connection is truly impressive," shared Frank Montero, Managing Director at ROE Visual US. "This marks a new approach to worship, where faith events are broadcast through TV instead of traditional spaces. DaystarTV's setup demonstrates how our LED solutions bring powerful messages to life, meaningfully bridging the studio and the audience."

U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials - Dodd Technologies

The World's LARGEST Natatorium

The 2024 U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials marked a new era in event production by transforming Lucas Oil Stadium into the world's largest natatorium. This historic event featured ROE Visual LED panels forming a six-story entrance wall and a 9x9.6-meter center-hung scoreboard. With over 285,000 attendees across nine days and 23,000 spectators nightly, the event set records. Dodd Technologies brought this vision to life, with Andy Meggenhofen noting, "A good team like this is hard to replicate; everyone is fully engaged and supportive."

The above cases underscore the journey to exceptional projects is fueled by collaboration, creativity, and courage. Across every project, from massive LED walls that illuminate the biggest acts on tour to immersive virtual worlds on production stages, things are made possible when boundaries are removed. Continue embracing the power of imagination—because when you Dream Big and Go Big, the possibilities are endless.

About ROE Visual: www.roevisual.com

