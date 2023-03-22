DTiQ Announces Senior Leadership Appointment to Oversee Sales & Marketing During Next Phase of Growth

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DTiQ, a Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC portfolio company and the leading provider of next-generation video intelligence, analytics, and managed solutions for restaurants and retail locations, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Donnelly III as its new Chief Revenue Officer.

An accomplished sales and marketing leader with over 25 years of experience, John has been successful in implementing growth strategies in myriad vertical markets and industries and in companies of varying stages, ranging from privately backed start-ups to successful IPOs. He has also worked with larger technology organizations such as Cisco, Nokia, and AT&T. In this newly created role of Chief Revenue Officer, John will oversee all DTiQ's sales, marketing, customer success, sales operations, and enablement functions and will be responsible for the company's overall go-to-market strategy. He will report directly to Marc Litz, the company's Chief Executive Officer.

"We are excited to have John join our team at such a pivotal growth moment for our company," said Marc Litz, DTiQ's Chief Executive Officer. "John clearly has a proven track record of success in leading sales and marketing teams of all sizes for companies in various growth stages, and in many different industries. We are confident that success will translate over into the QSR, retail, and convenience store vertical markets that we primarily serve today." Continued Litz, "We also want to thank Joe Mignone, the Company's former Chief Customer Officer, for his service and accomplishments during his four-plus years with the company and we wish him well in his post-DTiQ endeavors."

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC Managing Partner Rick Shrotri added "John's business acumen, data-driven approach and experience growing and sustaining scalable sales and marketing organizations make him the perfect addition to DTiQ's team." Shrotri continued, "As the company looks to further expand its capabilities into drive-thru and enter new end markets, they require a unique combination of hardware and software knowledge and experience, which John possesses. I am confident that John's experience at Cisco combined with Digital Alpha's strategic relationships within the Cisco ecosystem will accelerate that strategy both in the US and internationally."

About DTiQ

DTiQ offers state-of-the-art video surveillance to improve loss prevention efforts for restaurants and retail locations. With over 20 years of experience, DTiQ has successfully enhanced over eight million consumer experiences a day, all while protecting trillions of dollars in assets. DTiQ works with over 45,000 locations, including brands such as Adidas, Burger King, Dairy Queen, Hard Rock Café, McDonald's, Pandora, Subway, Swarovski, Taco Bell, Vineyard Vines, and Yankee Candle. For more information, visit www.dtiq.com .

About Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC

Digital Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment firm focused on digital infrastructure required by the rapidly expanding digital economy, with total assets under management of over $1.5B. The firm has a strategic collaboration agreement with Cisco Systems, Inc. and has partnered with other leading Silicon Valley firms. Digital Alpha believes it is the first firm focused on making private equity investments in the significant growth opportunities required to underpin the Digital Economy, including next-generation communications networks, IoT platforms for urban infrastructure, and cloud-based data management platforms. Digital Alpha was founded in 2017 by Rick Shrotri, former Head of the Global Infrastructure Funds (GIF) team at Cisco, and closed its latest Fund – Digital Alpha Fund II, LP – in early 2021. For more information, please visit www.digitalalpha.net .

