DUETTI CLOSES $90M IN NEW FUNDING TO EXPAND ACQUISITION AND MONETIZATION OF INDEPENDENT ARTISTS' MUSIC CATALOGS

The data-centered music financing platform has raised over $120M in 18 months as demand grows for new financing solutions among independent artists

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duetti , a music financing platform democratizing the music business by enabling catalog monetization for independent artists, today announced $90M in new funding. This includes $15M of new equity, alongside a new $75M credit facility. The equity financing is led by Nyca Partners, alongside Viola Ventures, Duetti's lead seed equity investor, and Cohen Circle. The $75M credit facility is provided by Northleaf Capital Partners. The latest funding underscores Duetti's ability to acquire catalog tracks at scale, and highlights the increasingly positive long-term financial outlook of the independent music market.

"The music industry has evolved and independent artists are bucking tradition and approaching their careers in new, savvy ways," says Duetti CEO and Co-Founder Lior Tibon. "At Duetti, we are dedicated to making the industry more transparent and unlocking new opportunities for independent artists who are normally overlooked by the investment community and the more traditional label system."

Duetti's model unlocks immediate cash flow for a wide range of artists, allowing them to sell master catalogs, individual tracks, or parts thereof, an opportunity previously only accessible to a small group of A-list artists. The new funding will support accelerated growth of Duetti's catalog acquisitions, development of proprietary advanced prediction and analytics technology, and expansion of unique catalog marketing capabilities. Duetti recently opened offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami to support the growing team.

"We are excited to partner with the Duetti team on their creative efforts to provide liquidity to independent artists", says Jeremy Solomon, Partner at Nyca. "The company's data-forward approach combined with its partner-centric model puts Duetti in a position to become a critical and scaled player in the music investment space."

"Northleaf is delighted to partner with Duetti to support the company's continued growth, leveraging our combined expertise to drive industry-transforming opportunities for artists and investors alike," added CJ Wei, Director at Northleaf. "Their innovative systems and operational processes are impressive and we believe they are well-positioned for ongoing success."

Duetti has quickly emerged as an essential business partner and trusted ally for over 250 artists across all genres and career stages - including Olivia O'Brien, Sevyn Streeter and Łaszewo. Offering a wide range of financial options, Duetti's deals typically start at $10,000, reaching up to $2M per transaction. The independent artist segment has grown exponentially in recent years. According to Luminate, 436,000 total tracks were streamed 1M times or more globally in 2023, a 17% increase versus the prior year.

"I could not ask for much more from Duetti - they bought a number of my tracks and will increase my streaming performance while providing me with upfront cash to help me focus on my next projects," said Brent Morgan, Singer, Songwriter, and Duetti Artist Partner. "Working with Duetti was transparent, fair, and a much needed breath of fresh air in this industry."

Artists with tracks that have been on streaming platforms for at least 2 years, and have garnered at least 500,000 streams in the last 12 months can learn more about master sale opportunities on Duetti.co .

About Duetti

Duetti was founded by Lior Tibon, former COO of TIDAL, and Christopher Nolte, former Business Development executive at Apple Music, with the mission of getting a wide range of artists quick and easy access to catalog sales and unlocking new investment opportunities. Leveraging their experience in streaming and support from music and tech's most innovative investors including Nyca Partners, Viola Ventures and Roc Nation, Duetti's music financing platform has helped over 250 artists receive up to $2M per transaction. The unique model provides data-driven prices for established tracks, allowing artists to sell individual tracks or even parts thereof, while Duetti then markets those tracks going forward using unique ROI-focused techniques.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2068532/Duetti_Logo_Logo.jpg