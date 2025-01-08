The Evolution of Ten design makes the cards 10% cooler and smaller

TAIPEI, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, announced the launch of NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards powered by NVIDIA Blackwell and AI, including the GeForce RTX™ 5090, RTX™ 5090 D, RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, and RTX™ 5070, at CES. The latest GIGABYTE graphics card models leverage cutting-edge cooling solutions designed for NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs to enhance performance in demanding games. Accomplished with the product design concept "Evolution of Ten", GIGABYTE's GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards improve thermal performance by up to 10% and reduce overall card volume by up to 10% for a more compatible PC-building experience.

GIGABYTE debuts enhanced cooling and more compact NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 series graphics cards at CES 2025

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX™ 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

Alongside the latest NVIDIA DLSS technology, GIGABYTE upgraded both AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE and iconic WINDFORCE cooling solutions to complement the high performance of RTX™ 50 Series GPUs. Upgraded with liquid metal thermal grease, the XTREME WATERFORCE all-in-one water-cooling model delivers up to 10 times the heat transfer coefficient. Meanwhile, the water block model, AORUS XTREME WATERFORCE WB, is designed for customizable water loop builds. Both water-cooling solutions deliver exceptional heat dissipation and silent operation during demanding workloads.

In balancing advanced gaming performance and thermal efficiency on the air-cooling variants, GIGABYTE enhanced the WINDFORCE cooling solution with the new Hawk Fan design to minimize turbulence and noise level, increasing airflow by 12.5%, and delivering up to a 53.6% improvement in air pressure. Server-grade thermal conductive gel can adhere perfectly to the surface of various components without shifting for long-term usage. The premium AORUS MASTER variant takes things a step further, featuring Screen Cooling Plus with an extra air-boosting fan for more airflow and the RTX™ 5090 MASTER is equipped with Superconducting heat pipes with section sintering technology to improve heat distribution.

With a diverse range of models, including premium AORUS XTREME and MASTER, GIGABYTE AERO, GAMING, EAGLE, and WINDFORCE models with white variants and models that fit the guideline for SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Cards, GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 50 series graphics cards cater to a wide range of gamers. Visit GIGABYTE EVENT | CES 2025 for more info on GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards.

SOURCE GIGABYTE