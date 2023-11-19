Dutch delight in the desert: DJ and Producer Martin Garrix rounds off a triumphant Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix

As a global partner of Formula 1®, Heineken® has a rich history of celebrating and amplifying some of the biggest global moments in the sport - including this historical advent race. The combination of F1®, Las Vegas and Heineken® is the perfect trinity for world-class entertainment and exceptional fan experiences, providing the perfect backdrop to enjoy with a Heineken® Silver, a world-class light beer launched as the brand's latest product innovation in the USA.

A podium toast with Heineken®

After Verstappen took the victory, the podium celebrations, set against the neon shimmering Las Vegas backdrop, were elevated by an exclusive performance from global superstar DJ and producer Martin Garrix. His set, a symphonic interplay of light and music, reverberated through the hearts of the fans, marking an exhilarating close to the race weekend. The epic set kicked off the podium celebrations after the first F1® race in Las Vegas in over 40 years.

Celebrity-packed extravaganza

The FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2023 drew in a fleet of A-listers to the biggest entertainment spectacle in decades. Among the glitterati, Patrick Dempsey, Brad Pitt, ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, Simone Ashley and Shaquille O'Neal were spotted savouring the high-octane race, encapsulating a true festival of speed and star-power.

Heineken® also took the at-race entertainment to the next level with the three-level Heineken House, bringing the Las Vegas' nightlife scene trackside, featuring a star-studded line-up with DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson . Paak), DJ Tennis b2b Carlita, and many more.

The Dutch beer brand was also the first ever beer company to advertise on the iconic Sphere, illuminating the Vegas skyline with epic ice-themed visuals that captivated the city, solidifying their position as a trailblazer in entertainment.

World-renowned DJ & producer Martin Garrix said "Ever since I teamed up with Heineken® to celebrate at certain races this season, Vegas was one I was really looking forward to. The energy of the crowd and fans was amazing, and I'm super honoured that I got to play at the first ever edition of the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix!"

Bram Westenbrink, Chief Commercial Officer at Heineken®: "This race weekend epitomized the essence of Heineken®'s partnership with the sport; delivering the ultimate in entertainment. It was more than a race, blending thrilling racing action with unforgettable fan experiences. What a way to introduce F1 to Vegas – a landmark debut.

Since entering the world of motorsport in 2016, Heineken® has been committed to real change around attitudes towards drunk driving and re-launched their 'When You Drive, Never Drink' campaign back in May 2022. Heineken® will continue to innovate through their marketing campaigns with F1®, with their 2023 'When You Drive, Never Drink' creative coming soon. On top of this, Heineken® has committed to investing 10%+ of all media budgets to support responsible consumption programs.

Heineken®'s iconic product portfolio allows consumers to choose how they want to celebrate their F1® experience—whether it's with Heineken® Silver, the new world-class light beer hailed as the brand's most significant innovation in the US market, or with Heineken® 0.0, the world's most popular non-alcoholic beer.

SOURCE Heineken

