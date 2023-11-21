DXC Technology Tapped by Airbus to Drive Business Transformation

DXC Technology Company

21 Nov, 2023, 02:00 ET

DXC to improve delivery performance, innovation capabilities and employee experience with ServiceNow technologies

TOULOUSE, France, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) has been awarded a multi-year contract by Airbus to support innovation across the aerospace company as it digitizes its operations. Under the terms of the agreement, DXC will manage Airbus's ServiceNow platform, boosting innovation and sustainable growth opportunities.  

By strengthening and extending its use of ServiceNow software, DXC is helping Airbus to enhance its global service management capabilities, improving the experience of employees with faster IT incident resolution and a reduced fulfilment time for IT requests.

Airbus will benefit from more cost-efficient and resilient services that will help it meet its core objectives of operational excellence, delivery performance and innovation.

"Airbus is one of the most innovative companies in the world and we are proud to be a partner in the digitalization of its operations," said Brian Miller, Global Lead, Enterprise Applications at DXC Technology. "Our ServiceNow capabilities are part of our $1B+ ServiceNow managed services practice which is staffed by thousands of certified experts around the world."

Launched in January 2022, DXC's ServiceNow Strategic Business Group provides consulting, systems integration and managed services to help customers streamline processes across the enterprise including HR, customer service, IT, and asset management. Today, over 1,400 certified ServiceNow experts make up DXC's practice which manages over 7,000 implementations for more than 350 customers globally.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

