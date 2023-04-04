DXC Technology to Empower Egypt's Kaf Insurance with Digital Technologies

- Kaf taps DXC for core policy admin system, data analytics, application development, and digital insurance solution

- Implementation of DXC Assure Policy helps Egypt's fastest-growing insurer build a digital backbone for core insurance processing

CAIRO, Egypt, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaf Insurance has selected DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, to drive its digital transformation by providing data analytics, application development, and DXC Assure Policy as it becomes Egypt's fastest growing life insurance provider. In a ten-year contract, DXC will enable Kaf to provide a seamless digital experience for its current two million policyholders and new customers.

Neveen Gala, Managing Director of DXC Technology Egypt; George Ghobrial, CEO of Kaf Insurance (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

Established in 2020, Kaf aims to be the first end-to-end digital insurance provider in Egypt. Putting customers at the core of its mission, Kaf is partnering with DXC to extend the accessibility of insurance on a national scale.

DXC Assure Policy, the modernized version of DXC's integral software for Life and Group Business, will form the backbone of Kaf's core insurance administration, empowering Kaf with the ability to deliver a consistent and holistic digital insurance experience for its customers. Automated case management underwriting technology will allow Kaf to sell insurance products with both straight-through and non-straight-through processing, speeding up and improving customer experience.

As part of the contract, Kaf is leveraging DXC to create a mobile app that will allow customers to easily manage their policies, personal information, and claims status as well as browse and purchase products. DXC will fully integrate the app with Kaf's core insurance system, enabling real-time data analytics to personalize policy options and provide a 24/7 online portal for digital-only documentation and support.

"As Egypt's fastest-growing life insurer, we are committed to digital transformation with a purpose. This will allow us to be at the forefront of the Egyptian insurance industry and offer our customers the latest and most innovative solutions," said George Ghobrial, CEO at Kaf. "DXC is providing us with the technology to proactively service our customers and execute on our brand promise of "making it easy, doing it right."

With more than 40 years of innovation in the insurance industry, DXC is one of the world's leading insurance software and business technology services providers. It is currently digitally transforming some of the biggest players in the market, including the London Insurance Market.

"Today's insurance customers expect a digital buying experience, information at their fingertips and flexible policies," said Neveen Galal, Managing Director at DXC Technology Egypt. "Our DXC Assure suite of base and surround systems work together to enable faster time to market, streamlined operations, stellar customer experiences and a launching pad for growth."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Kaf Insurance

Kaf is an Egyptian insurance company licensed to offer life, savings, and health insurance products and established in 2020 as a joint venture between EFG Hermes Holding, GB Capital, and Tokio Marine. Kaf is committed to building a meaningful tech-led insurance platform to drive value for individuals and businesses in the life, savings, and health arenas for the segments of society that have low insurance penetration. The company aims to constantly provide innovative insurance solutions to boost demand in the retail and corporate markets and bridge the 'insurance gap' in Egypt.

Jonathan Davies, Communications Specialist, DXC Technology, [email protected]; Karma Elnaggar, Marketing Manager, Kaf Insurance, [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2046944/DXC_Technology_Company_DXC_Technology_to_Empower_Egypt_s_Kaf_Ins.jpg

SOURCE DXC Technology Company