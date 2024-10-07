EICMA 2024: THE RECORD-BREAKING EDITION INAUGURATES IN A MONTH

The International Exhibition of two-wheelers is preparing to celebrate its 110 years of history with the return of all manufacturers: from November 7 to 10 at Fiera Milano-Rho

MILAN, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EICMA 2024 heats up the engines. In fact, we are exactly one month to go till the opening to the public of Edition number 81 of the International Exhibition of two-wheelers, the one that will celebrate 110 years of history of the most important exhibition event in the world for the reference industry and enthusiasts. Two days, Nov. 5 and 6, dedicated to the press and industry professionals, the b2b side of the Milanese kermesse, and then from Thursday 7 to Sunday the big embrace of the public, who inside and outside the pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho will find all the news, shows, riders, excitement and entertainment offered by EICMA.

The 2024 edition will be presented to the press on Monday, October 14, in Milan, but the prerequisites for its success already lie in the numbers and attendance among exhibitors. Record-breaking is the number of square meters occupied-even comparing it to pre-Covid years-and, with the return of brands such as BMW and Harley-Davidson, along with the confirmations of historical and newer brands, the participation of the manufacturers is also almost complete and record-breaking. Not to mention, finally, the large organizational investment to relaunch the schedule of shows and the adrenaline, exhibition and racing content offered by the MotoLive outdoor area. EICMA is therefore ready to leave its mark again, as in the claim "Eicma. We have been leaving our mark for 110 years," chosen to promote this 2024 edition.

The admission tickets and all preliminary information about the exhibition are already available on the event's website www.eicma.it.

