EICMA: MINISTER GIORGETTI OPENS THE 82ND EDITION OF THE INTERNATIONAL TWO-WHEELER EXHIBITION

At Fiera Milano Rho, until Sunday, November 9, over 730 exhibitors from 50 countries: Milan returns as the world capital of motorcycling

MILAN, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 82nd edition of EICMA – International Two-wheeler Exhibition officially opened today in the presence of Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti. The event will run until Sunday, November 9, in the pavilions of Fiera Milano Rho.

EICMA OPENING CEREMONY

With over 730 exhibitors from 50 countries and more than 2,000 brands represented, EICMA confirms its status as the world's most authoritative reference point for the entire motorcycle industry and the two-wheeled mobility supply chain. The event, which this year celebrates its long tradition under the slogan "EICMA, That's Amore," promises to be a tribute to the passion that unites those who build and those who love two wheels.

The inauguration was attended by Minister Giorgetti, alongside leading institutional figures and EICMA executives: President Pietro Meda, CEO Paolo Magri, President of Confindustria ANCMA (National Association of Cycle, Motorcycle and Accessories Manufacturers) Mariano Roman, President of the Lombardy Region Attilio Fontana, Councilor for Economic Development and Labor Policies of the Municipality of Milan Alessia Cappello, President of Fondazione Fiera Milano Giovanni Bozzetti, President of Fiera Milano Carlo Bonomi, President of ICE - Italian trade Agency Matteo Zoppas, as well as representatives of companies and military authorities.

Today and tomorrow are reserved for the press and industry professionals, while from Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 November, the Fiera Milano exhibition halls will open their doors to the general public, who will be able to enjoy an immersive experience featuring world premieres, cutting-edge technologies, competitions, live shows, and special content developed by the organizers, such as a test area dedicated to urban mobility and an exhibition on the history of the Dakar Rally.

Once again, Made in Italy will play a significant role in this edition, representing 30% of the total number of exhibitors, confirming Italy's role as the leading European country in terms of motorcycle market and production. Underlining the growing international dimension of the event, EICMA 2025 also welcomes exhibitors from ten new countries, including Estonia, Georgia, Ireland, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the nine pavilions of Fiera Milano in Rho, together with the MotoLive outdoor area, which celebrates 20 years of history with a record extension of over 60,000 square meters, EICMA confirms itself not only as a trade fair but as a global event, capable of combining business, entertainment, innovation, and passion in a single platform for industry and the public to meet.

With its official inauguration, EICMA 2025 reaffirms Milan's role as the world capital of two wheels and renews a history of success and love for mobility that looks to the future with enthusiasm and confidence.

