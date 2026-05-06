Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) Reports Total Holdings of Approximately $333 Million, Includes OpenAI, Beast Industries, More Than 11,000 ETH and Over 283 Million WLD Tokens

As of May 5, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. ET, ORBS' holdings include a $90 million investment (indirectly, through SPVs) in OpenAI, a $25 million investment in Beast Industries ($18 million funded, plus $7 million commitment), a $1 million investment in Mythical Games, 283,452,700 Worldcoin (WLD) at $0.25 per WLD (per Coinbase), 11,068 Ethereum (ETH), and approximately $121 million in total cash and stablecoins, for total holdings of approximately $333 million.

Key takeaways from ORBS treasury assets in the past week

ORBS management believes the Company's treasury portfolio holds some of the most critical components for the future AI and digital financial system. Among the holdings, key highlights in the past week are:

According to media sources (link), the US government is deepening its oversight of cutting-edge AI, signing new agreements with Google DeepMind, Microsoft and xAI to test powerful models.

A key implication reflects the growing power and capabilities of these models, and thus, the oversight is to ensure protections for users. This is similar to how the safety of US automobile passenger vehicles are subject to testing by the Department of Transportation.

Another key implication is the recognition that AI, agents and bots are becoming a growing share of activity in the digital economy, acting as content creators, drivers of traffic and even commercial activity.

Data compiled by Fundstrat shows that "non-humans" now account for the following share of volume on various platforms: 75% of Polymarket trading volume 53% of web traffic 47% of emails sent 44% of US equity buy-side execution 35% of new website creation 30% of online product reviews



"It is evident that as AI-agent capabilities grow (and resulting costs drop), 'non-human' share of activity will steeply increase with time. And the value and necessity to identify verified-humans and 'verified delegated agents' is expected to rise exponentially," stated Thomas "Tom" Lee, Board Member of Eightco.

Under World's announced business model, applications pay per-verification fees while end-user verification remains free, with both credential issuers and the World protocol monetizing verified-human authentication. World identifies a $6.35 trillion combined addressable revenue opportunity across 13 industries spanning banking, e-commerce, gaming, social media, and agentic AI (per Tools for Humanity).

Eightco: Exposure to key mega-trends

Eightco is built around three mega-trends the Company expects to shape the next decade of innovation: artificial intelligence, digital identity, and the creator economy, with positions in each trend through indirect investment in OpenAI (27% of ORBS' treasury holdings), Worldcoin (21%), and Beast Industries (8%).

Artificial Intelligence — OpenAI

Eightco has invested approximately $90 million in special purpose vehicles with exposure to equity interests in the parent company of OpenAI, representing approximately 27% of treasury assets, one of the highest disclosed concentrations of any listed vehicle.

ChatGPT, OpenAI's consumer app, has officially claimed the #1 spot for application downloads in the consumer AI category, overtaking TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook in monthly worldwide downloads in early 2026 (per Sensor Tower), making it the fastest-scaling consumer app of the year to date.

Digital Identity — WLD Token

Eightco holds over 283 million WLD, approximately 8.53% of circulating supply, the largest publicly disclosed institutional position globally and approximately 21% of the Eightco treasury's assets.

Worldcoin is the native token of World, a global Proof of Human network built by Tools for Humanity (co-founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania) and stewarded by the World Foundation. Its Orb devices issue a privacy-preserving World ID that verifies a user is a unique human, not an AI agent.

Creator Economy — Beast Industries

Eightco has invested $18 million in Beast Industries equity with an additional $7 million future commitment, or $25 million total; in aggregate, approximately 8% of treasury assets.

Beast Industries operates one of the largest direct-to-consumer reach footprints in the world, with a combined 500 million-plus follower base across platforms, anchored by MrBeast as the most-watched person on YouTube globally. As AI commoditizes content production, distribution and audience trust become increasingly scarce assets.

About Eightco Holdings Inc.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is a publicly traded company executing a first-of-its-kind Worldcoin (WLD) treasury strategy, providing investors single-ticker indirect exposure to three of the defining trends of this cycle: artificial intelligence through its indirect investment in OpenAI, digital identity through its position as the largest public holder of WLD and the Proof of Human protocol, and the creator economy through its equity stake in MrBeast's Beast Industries. Backed by leading institutional investors including Bitmine Immersion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: BMNR), MOZAYYX, World Foundation, CoinFund, Discovery Capital Management, FalconX, Payward/Kraken, Pantera, and GSR, Eightco is building the infrastructure layer for human verification in the agentic AI era.

For more information:

X: @iamhuman_orbs

Website: 8co.holdings

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ORBS stock?

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBS) is a publicly traded company on Nasdaq. ORBS provides indirect exposure to: OpenAI and Beast Industries.

Who owns the most Worldcoin (WLD)?

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) holds 283 million WLD, approximately 8.53% of circulating supply and the largest publicly disclosed institutional position globally.

What is Proof of Human?

Proof of Human is cryptographic verification that a user is a unique, living person, not a bot or AI agent. It is foundational infrastructure for social networks, banking, agentic commerce, and any system requiring "one person, one account" in the agentic AI era.

How does Eightco (ORBS) relate to Proof of Human?

Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS) is the largest publicly disclosed institutional holder of Worldcoin (WLD), the token powering World's Proof of Human network.

Who is the CEO of Eightco Holdings?

Kevin O'Donnell is the CEO of Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS). The Company's Board includes Tom Lee (Managing Partner and Head of Research at Fundstrat, and Chairman of Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR)) and, as an advisor to the Board, Brett Winton (Chief Futurist at ARK Invest).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations regarding the development and adoption of agentic artificial intelligence, including OpenAI's GPT-5.5 and successor models; expectations regarding the adoption of the World ID protocol across enterprise and consumer applications; the Company's expectations that artificial intelligence, digital identity, and the creator economy will shape the next decade of innovation; expectations regarding the growth of non-human, AI-generated, and inauthentic activity across internet domains and the resulting increase in value and necessity of verified-human and verified-delegated-agent authentication; beliefs that Proof-of-Human verification is becoming essential infrastructure; statements regarding potential market opportunities for verified-human authentication, including the value of such opportunity; expectations regarding OpenAI consumer application performance, including its position as the fastest-scaling consumer app; expectations regarding trends in content production, distribution and audience trust; the Company's treasury strategy and anticipated benefits of its indirect positions in OpenAI (through special purpose vehicles) and its positions in WLD and Beast Industries; the Company's belief that its treasury portfolio holds critical components for the future AI and digital financial system; and statements regarding the Company's future capital commitments and investment plans, including its $7 million future commitment to Beast Industries. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "expand," "advance," "develop," "believes," "guidance," "target," "may," "remain," "project," "outlook," "intend," "estimate," "could," "should," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the Company's inability to direct the management or operations of private businesses where the Company is not a controlling stockholder, including OpenAI and Beast Industries; risk of loss or markdown on the Company's strategic investments, including its indirect position in OpenAI equity (held through special purpose vehicles), its position in WLD, and its position in Beast Industries equity; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing requirements; unexpected costs, charges or expenses that reduce the Company's capital resources or otherwise delay capital deployment; inability to raise adequate capital to fund or scale its business operations or strategic investments; volatility in digital asset prices, including WLD and ETH, which could materially affect the value of the Company's treasury holdings; regulatory changes, future legislation and rulemaking negatively impacting digital assets, artificial intelligence adoption, or biometric data collection; risks related to the development, adoption, and market acceptance of Proof-of-Human technology and the World network; uncertainty regarding the pace and trajectory of agentic AI deployment in enterprise and consumer applications; risks that the growth of non-human and AI-generated activity may not occur as anticipated or may not result in increased demand for human verification solutions; risks that ChatGPT's consumer application performance may not continue at current levels; risks that content distribution and audience trust may not become scarce assets as AI commoditizes content production; and shifting public and governmental positions on digital assets or artificial intelligence-related industries. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Eightco's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements herein, see Eightco's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the risk factors and other disclosures in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on April 15, 2026 and other publicly available SEC filings. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Eightco undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

SOURCE Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ: ORBS)