ELEGOO Launches Open-Frame Centauri 2 Series: Bringing Fast, Accessible Multicolor 3D Printing to Everyone

——Open Build, Open to Color

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, today announces the launch of the Centauri 2 Series including Centauri 2 and Centauri 2 Combo, featuring open-frame design and multicolor CANVAS system designed to bring high-speed, hassle-free multicolor printing to a broader audience of makers, creators, and hobbyists. Combining intelligent automation, vibrant four-color printing, and an open-frame design, the series delivers a streamlined creative experience without the complexity or premium price traditionally associated with multicolor systems.

Centauri 2 Series

Key Features

Seamless 4-Color Printing with CANVAS System

At the heart of the Centauri 2 Series is CANVAS, ELEGOO's intelligent multicolor printing system. With support for four-color printing, instant color switching, RFID filament recognition, automatic filament refill, and tangle prevention, CANVAS simplifies the multicolor printing process while minimizing interruptions and material waste.

Four independent motors enable smooth color transitions and fully automated operation, allowing users to create colorful models with minimal setup.

High-Speed CoreXY Performance

Built on a robust CoreXY architecture, the Centauri 2 Series achieves printing speeds of up to 500 mm/s and acceleration up to 20,000 mm/s².

A rigid die-cast aluminum frame, dual 4260 stepper motors, and precision linear guides work together to deliver fast printing without sacrificing dimensional accuracy or surface quality.

Effortless Printing from Start to Finish

The Centauri 2 Series is engineered for a hassle-free user experience. Automatic calibration, four-point auto leveling, and intelligent pre-print checks ensure every print starts correctly.

Meanwhile, up to 22 onboard smart sensors continuously monitor key functions, including filament runout, clog detection, cooling performance, cutter status, bed temperature, and power-loss recovery, helping users achieve reliable results every time.

Exceptional Print Quality Across Materials

Advanced calibration technologies, including Auto Z Offset, Active Vibration Compensation, and Pressure Advance Calibration, work together to produce smoother surfaces, sharper details, and cleaner edges.

The printer features a 350°C high-temperature nozzle, 110°C heated bed, advanced cooling system, and a dual-sided flexible build plate, making it suitable for a wide range of printing materials and applications.

Connected Through the ELEGOO Ecosystem

The Centauri 2 Series integrates seamlessly with ELEGOO's expanding ecosystem. Users can discover ready-to-print models through Nexprint, streamline workflows with ElegooSlicer, and remotely manage prints through the ELEGOO Matrix app. Together, these tools create a connected experience that simplifies every stage of the 3D printing journey.

Designed for Everyone



Designed for beginners, hobbyists, and creators alike, the Centauri 2 Series combines intelligent automation, high-speed CoreXY performance, and accessible multicolor printing in one streamlined platform. Whether users are upgrading from older i3-style machines, creating functional household projects, or exploring vibrant four-color designs, the Centauri 2 Series delivers a simple, reliable, and affordable path into modern 3D printing.

Availability and Pricing



USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY Centauri 2 Combo 379 349 299 519 849 59999 Centauri 2 299 299 249 469 659 49999

Buyers can now place orders on ELEGOO Official Store where shipping destinations include USA, UK, European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan.

Buyers from Asia-Pacific area (including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Korea), Mexico and Brazil can order on ELEGOO Global Store.

About ELEGOO

Founded in 2015, ELEGOO is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products across more than 150 countries and regions. In 2025, the company's total sales revenue surpassed 300 million USD, with more than 1000 employees and over 430,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, ELEGOO provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

Visit: www.elegoo.com

SOURCE Elegoo