Elegoo Updates Formnext 2024 Plans with New Releases, FashionTech, Influencer Talks, and Fan Events

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, has updated its plans for Formnext 2024, offering a sneak peek at exciting new products and initiatives. From November 19-22, 2024, in Frankfurt, Germany, Elegoo will showcase solutions designed for an intuitive ecosystem, while engaging the growing number of women and children in 3D printing and fostering community connections between influencers and consumers.

Elegoo will host a female roundtable at Formnext on November 19, featuring leading female designers and creators.

Latest Innovations at a Glance

At Formnext, Elegoo will introduce four major products designed to enhance the 3D printing experience. These include its first all-in-one LCD slicing software, which streamlines the printing process. The upgraded Saturn 4 Ultra 16K features a 16K screen for vivid colors and fine detail, faster printing speeds, built-in Wi-Fi, and a tank heating feature for optimal results in cooler temperatures. The Centauri Carbon, Elegoo's first Core-XY 3D printer, combines precision, speed, and reliability, offering a competitive alternative to the Bambu Lab X1C. Additionally, the Mercury Plus 3.0 wash and cure machine offers mess-free cleaning and accommodates larger prints with ease.

Where Fashion Meets 3D Printing

Elegoo is thrilled to announce a special collaboration with Dutch FashionTech designer Anouk Wipprecht, who will debut a stunning 3D printed dress at the Elegoo booth at 16:00 on November 19. The high-tech creation features multiple mechanical parts, all made using Elegoo's state-of-the-art 3D printers, showcasing the potential of 3D printing in fashion design.

Influencer Talks: Exploring the Future of 3D Printing

Formnext visitors will have the opportunity to attend insightful talks by industry influencers at the Elegoo booth, covering a variety of exciting topics. During the female roundtable session, Elegoo will launch its inaugural Female Empowerment Program, designed to encourage more women and children to embrace 3D printing technology, in response to the growing interest from these groups.

Date Local Time Influencers Topic Nov 19 11:30-12:00 Tade Leye Resin Printed Jewellery: My Experience So Far 15:00-15:30 FauxHammer How Resin Printing is Changing the World of Miniatures 16:00-18:00 Anouk Wipprecht Brigitte Kock Tade Leye Female Roundtable Nov 20 11:00-11:30 Geek Detour Future Crafts: 3D Printing Will Become What Woodworking Was in the 60s 15:00-15:30 Tade Leye Resin Printing for Sustainable Fashion Futures Nov 21 11:00-11:30 Brigitte Kock Design for Disassembly: 3D Printing Modular Connections in Fashion 15:00-15:30 Geek Detour Selling 3D Printed Products: consumers are ready. Are we? Nov 22 12:00-12:30 Fauxhammer The Future of Resin Printing

Here We Goo: Frankfurt Fan Gathering & Model Sharing

Elegoo will host a special fan gathering event in Frankfurt on November 20, providing a unique opportunity for fans to meet, share 3D models, and connect with fellow enthusiasts. The event will take place from 14:30 to 17:00, offering an exciting afternoon of community engagement and exclusive previews. Sign up here to join the fun!

To strengthen its connection with the local community, Elegoo also launched a dedicated German-language Facebook group in October, which has quickly grown to nearly 1,000 members. Those who join the group before November 22 will have a chance to win a Saturn 4 Ultra or 3D printing materials. Join the group here.

Date: November 19-22, 2024

Venue: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition Center

Booth: Hall 12.1-F01

About Elegoo

Founded in 2015, Elegoo is a rapidly developing brand in the global smart manufacturing industry, specializing in R&D, manufacturing, and sales of consumer-grade 3D printers, laser engravers, STEM kits, and other smart technology products. Located in Shenzhen, the Silicon Valley of China, the company has sold millions of products to nearly 90 countries and regions. In 2023, the company's total sales revenue reached approximately 200 million USD, with close to 700 employees and nearly 30,000 square meters of office and manufacturing area. With a focus on programming and 3D printing technology, Elegoo provides unique and smart creation spaces for diverse consumers to enhance personalized experiences.

