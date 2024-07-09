ELFBAR and LOST MARY unveil industry-leading measures to guarantee vape safety

Every ELFBAR and LOST MARY device undergoes rigorous testing to ensure product quality and safety

Both brands are committed to reducing health risks through innovative materials, cutting-edge techniques, and new ingredients

The two vaping leaders continuously follow stepped-up safety standards, enhanced by smart manufacturing

LONDON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- World-leading vaping brands ELFBAR and LOST MARY today highlighted the key role safety evaluation plays in R&D, product development, and advanced manufacturing.

Both brands take a holistic approach to safety assurance, which consists of an extensive routine safety evaluation procedure covering 142 tests on e-liquid, 22 on aerosol, and 65 on device materials. While in constant pursuit of higher benchmarks for product safety, the brands are relentlessly exploring new materials, techniques, and ingredients.

GC-MS instrument

"At ELFBAR and LOST MARY, tests are run around the clock with an all-around quality control system. In June alone, 4,326 tests were conducted on prefilled e-liquid in new products, and 3,250 on aerosols," said Samuel Young, the brands' R&D Engineering Director, adding that full inspections and spot checks were conducted on 67 product lines in different global markets, including ELFBAR's ELFA PRO and AF5000, and LOST MARY's BM600S.

This is synonymous with the high testing frequency in 2023, when the two brands had 32,931 product batches tested in-house, and 9,090 products scrutinized by third-party labs.

Safety well guarded

Before entering the market, every genuine ELFBAR and LOST MARY device must undergo various stringent tests, including toxicological and chemical analysis, reliability assessment, material testing, and electronic and battery testing.

Also prior to market entry, each e-liquid must present a respective test report that meets compliance requirements in target global markets, including 21 evaluations on nicotine concentration, the content of carbonyls and heavy metals, the pH scale and physical properties.

Two brands have and are continuously expanding a list of 787 food additives that are banned as e-liquid ingredients while guaranteeing e-liquids free of industrial additives. This list is compiled based on the European Chemicals Agency Chemical Database, and regulations stipulated in different markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates.

Benchmarked on various standards, including the Tobacco Products Directive, these pre-market tests focus on e-liquids to ensure hazardous substances are well below permissible levels while screening to rule out forbidden substances, such as vitamin E acetate, diacetyl, caffeine, and taurine.

Additionally, post-market surveillance is conducted monthly to monitor products' safety, with regular random inspections to measure carbonyls and heavy metals in both e-liquids and aerosols, and the devices' chemical composition through X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy.

Products made safer through innovation

ELFBAR and LOST MARY level up safety standards by adopting new materials, techniques, and ingredients. Years-long R&D efforts on harm reduction rely on the growing awareness that vaping is substantially less harmful than smoking, as evidenced in many scientific studies and growing.

"Misconceptions about vaping persist, with smoking continuing to be the leading cause of preventable deaths globally, addressing them is imperative," said Samuel Young. "Many believe one single-use vape is equivalent to smoking several tens of cigarettes. However, it's important to understand that this comparison is solely on nicotine content — overlooking a critical point that vapes do not contain the same amounts of harmful substances found in tobacco."

"Harm from smoking comes mostly from the thousands of chemicals in burning cigarettes, whereas levels of toxicants in vaping aerosols are significantly lower. As such, vaping is considered substantially less harmful," he added.

In an unwavering commitment to harm reduction, both brands are upgrading the techniques and materials in products, to best manage adult users' exposure to potentially hazardous substances.

For example, nickel-free corrosion-resistant electroplating is employed on key parts of all vaping devices that have contact with e-liquid, eliminating toxic metals. The two brands are developing a chemical-free cotton material with enhanced thermal and chemical stability while improving the heating coil pattern to minimize carbonyls in aerosols.

Both brands are analyzing toxicologically and chemically new ingredients. For instance, a safer substitute with better thermal stability is under research to replace the common sweetener in e-liquids. The experimental sweetener proves to be stable with heating coils at a high atomizing temperature of 250 degrees Celsius and releases far fewer heavy metals in aerosols.

Quality consistency delivered by automated manufacturing

On top of extensive testing and R&D, both brands have developed industry-leading automated production, from laser welding to atomizing coil coating, e-liquid pod assembly and filling, printed circuit board wielding, device assembly, and packaging.

The two brands started large-scale automated production in 2023, boasting high efficiency and a sterile production environment, and guaranteeing products are consistent in high-quality batch-wise.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

For more information, please visit elfbar.com.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality.

LOST MARY is now present in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products. As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents worldwide.

For more information, please visit lostmary.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2455571/GC_MS_instrument.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832287/elf_bar_logo.jpg