endpoint Clinical Announces the Appointment of Christine Hurley as its Senior Vice President, Client Services

"I am proud to join the endpoint leadership team to help continue driving their vision forward," says Christine Hurley , Sr. Vice President, Client Services. Throughout Hurley's career, she has held various roles across Clinical Operations and technology leadership and has a true passion for IRT. Leading clinical systems strategy, process improvement, and partnership strategy development, she has worked for clinical technology vendors such as PAREXEL and 4G Clinical, and biotech/pharmaceutical companies, such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, and Agios Pharmaceuticals. "Bringing the customer perspective into the Client Services organization will help ensure that endpoint's client's needs are continuously met to the highest quality standards they expect."

"At endpoint, we are dedicated to consistently delivering exceptional technology solutions with a high-quality team behind them," says Christine Oliver, CEO. "As our organization expands at a rapid pace globally, it was a natural fit to bring on a fierce leader like Christine. She is an advocate for a culture of quality, a passionate mentor and team builder, and has demonstrated success in developing and implementing technology strategies in support of R&D business objectives. We are thrilled to have her as part of the executive leadership team and helping us continue to exceed customer expectations."

About endpoint

endpoint is an interactive response technology (IRT®) systems and solutions provider that supports the life sciences industry. For the past decade, their customer-obsessed team of professionals has been continuously evolving their suite of technologies to help Sponsors achieve clinical trial success. Their dynamic IRT solution, PULSE ®, for patient randomization and management, site management, and drug supply management and leading-edge clinical supplies management tool, DRIVE, has proven to maximize the supply chain and minimize operational costs, and ensure timely and accurate patient dosing. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices across the US, EU, and Asia. www.endpointclinical.com

