Enghouse Launches Its Next-Generation EnghouseAI Suite

Enhancing Contact Center Agent Productivity and Delivering Powerful Insights

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Interactive, a unit of Enghouse Systems Limited and a leading provider of customer experience (CX) solutions, announces the launch of its next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) products. These advanced offerings are designed to enhance contact center capabilities, improve agent productivity and provide unprecedented insights from customer interactions.

Since 2019, Enghouse has been at the forefront of AI development for the customer experience market. Our expertise in Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML) empowers our AI products, enabling improved agent performance and delivering valuable operational and business insights for some of the world's largest global enterprise customers.

Key Benefits of EnghouseAI's New Generation Products:

Real-Time Assistance and Translation: EnghouseAI provides agents with personalized answers and guidance, including real-time language translation.





Coaching and Summarization: Agents benefit from real-time and post-interaction coaching, as well as automated summarization of customer conversations.





Automated Agent Evaluation and Scorecards: EnghouseAI streamlines agent evaluation processes, ensuring consistent and efficient performance assessments.





Voice of the Customer (VoC) Insights: Organizations can leverage EnghouseAI to transform every customer engagement, regardless of language, into actionable insights. These insights highlight customer sentiment, identify business product or service gaps, and reveal growth opportunities.

Ben Levy, Chief Technology Officer at Enghouse Interactive, expressed enthusiasm about the launch: "We are very excited to introduce EnghouseAI, a solution set that directly impacts the most critical stakeholder for most companies—their customers. Our deep AI expertise ensures that all products in EnghouseAI have robust guardrails, safeguarding communication and data integrity." For more information, visit Enghouse Interactive News.

About Enghouse Interactive

Enghouse Interactive, a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, is a global leader in contact center software and video technology solutions offering its customers and partners the valuable advantage of choice. Enghouse Interactive empowers businesses to transform contact centers from cost centers into powerful growth engines by simplifying complex integrations through open standards and supporting various telephony technologies to ensure seamless customer accessibility across channels and locations.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited