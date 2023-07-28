Enghouse Networks and WISI Partner to Offer ABR Receiver Solution for Bulk and Commercial Customers

News provided by

Enghouse Systems Limited

28 Jul, 2023, 07:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enghouse Networks, a global provider of IP-based TV solutions and WISI, a global leader in carrier-grade video technologies, are excited to announce their strategic partnership in offering WISI's new ABR (Adaptive Bitrate) Receiver solution with Google Widevine bulk decrypt to video operators. This collaboration aims to address the needs of bulk and commercial customers who have legacy end points within IP-based network environments.

This solution covers a wide range of hospitality locations, including universities, bars/restaurants, hotels, residential communities, gyms, military, and prisons. Many video operators are upgrading their infrastructure for broadband deployment using DOCSIS and fiber. As operators upgrade their networks, they also need to continue supporting TV delivery services for bulk and commercial customers.

Access Communications, a longstanding customer of both WISI and Enghouse, is looking to expand use of their multiscreen ABR feeds to serve hospitality accounts as well. "At Access, keeping a stable, reliable and high-quality TV service is important to us as we modernize our video network. The ABR Receive solution from WISI and Enghouse allows us to minimize headend equipment and focus on one type of delivery network to serve all our customers, including business accounts," said Craig Van Ham, Chief Technology Officer at Access Communications.

WISI and Enghouse have an existing, long-term partnership when it comes to serving the needs of video operators across North America. Together, WISI's ABR transcoder, the Inca IP Video Platform, and Enghouse's industry-leading IPTV solution, EspialTV, empower operators, such as Access, to migrate to feature-rich multiscreen TV services while maintaining affordability, reliability, and quality. Collaborating again to help operators use the same ABR streams for hospitality customers, was a natural next step for the two organizations.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Enghouse and the opportunities it presents for video operators," said Sharen Sandhu, VP of Product at WISI America. "Together, we assist operators in seamlessly transitioning to multiscreen video delivery while continuing to serve their bulk and commercial customers who rely on legacy endpoints such as QAM and analog."

"This partnership represents our dedication to assisting independent operators in upgrading their networks and TV solutions. The WISI solution enables us to cater to the specific needs of bulk and commercial endpoints, where implementing IP-based network delivery may not be feasible on the building or campus level. By combining our strengths, we can empower operators to enhance their service offerings, drive customer satisfaction, and effectively navigate the challenges of network upgrades," said Mick McCluskey, VP of Product Management at Enghouse Networks.

The new ABR Receive solution is available within WISI's Inca IP Video Platform, which effortlessly bridges the gap between existing and new video technologies and can replace racks of headend equipment with one sophisticated platform.

For more information on this new solution, view WISI's solution page for the ABR Receiver.
For more information about Enghouse Networks, please visit EspialTV solution page and Enghouse Networks' website.

About WISI
Founded in 1926, WISI has consistently innovated video reception and distribution technology for nearly 100 years. With customers in more than 150 countries, WISI helps video distributors minimize operating costs while maximizing the scale and efficiency at every point in their network. For more information on WISI's Inca, Tangram and Chameleon product families, visit www.wisi.tv.

About Enghouse Networks
Enghouse Networks is a reliable global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next-generation communications and media companies, defense, public safety agencies and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a unit of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About Access Communications Co-operative
Access Communications Co-operative is a 100 % Saskatchewan-owned, not-for-profit co-operative that began serving customers in 1978. It is now one of the province's largest telecommunication companies. We deliver exceptional communications and entertainment services to over 235 communities and 200,000 sq. kms of rural areas. Our commitment to the community goes beyond providing internet, television, phone, and security services. We dedicate 100% of our earnings to improving the quality of life in the communities and rural areas where we live and do business. This is primarily through our AccessNow TV community channels, corporate initiatives and fundraising events, and the Access Communications Children's Fund charity.

SOURCE Enghouse Systems Limited

