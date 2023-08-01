Enghouse Systems Completes Lifesize Acquisition Technology Addition Enhances Cloud Contact Center And Video Businesses

Enghouse Systems Limited

01 Aug, 2023, 17:00 ET

MARKHAM, ON and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Systems Limited (TSX: ENGH)  announced the successful completion of its acquisition of substantially all the assets of Lifesize, a cloud communications company.  The previously announced transaction was approved under a U.S. Bankruptcy Court process for a purchase price of approximately US$ 20.7 million, subject to adjustments.

Lifesize's technology offerings are designed to empower enterprises in managing their hybrid workforces efficiently. Their cloud contact center solution, which includes workforce management capabilities, enables enterprises to elevate their customer experience delivering unified interactions across all channels.  

In the current era of remote work and hybrid work environments, video collaboration has become critical to modern enterprises. Lifesize's powerful video solution enables remote teams to connect with in-person teams. This capability harnesses the potential of video tools such as Teams, Zoom, WebX and Enghouse Vidyo, which are fully integrated with proprietary Lifesize conference room systems. These secure, high-quality communications experiences are delivered on scalable cloud architecture.

With Enghouse and Lifesize joining forces, businesses utilizing the combined technologies can provide seamless collaboration and superior customer experiences. Lifesize will be integrated within the Enghouse Interactive Management Group.

"Both Lifesize solutions are an excellent fit with our existing businesses," said Steve Sadler, Chairman and CEO of Enghouse. "The Lifesize omni-channel contact center solutions expand our broad portfolio of omni-channel solutions for different customer types. Lifesize's cloud-based video collaboration solutions complement our existing Vidyo suite of products in the healthcare, technology, banking and general enterprise video market."  

About Enghouse Systems Limited

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX:ENGH) that provides vertically focused enterprise software solutions focusing on contact centers, video communications, healthcare, telecommunications, public safety and the transit market. Enghouse has a two-pronged growth strategy that focuses on internal growth and acquisitions, which are funded through operating cash flows. The company has no external debt financing and is organized around two business segments: the Interactive Management Group and the Asset Management Group. For more information, visit www.enghouse.com.

