Envision Showcases Integrated Energy Systems at Intersolar Europe 2026 to Deliver Dispatchable Clean Energy for AI, Industry and Grids

MUNICH, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision today presented its integrated power system capabilities at Intersolar Europe 2026, demonstrating how it connects, stores and orchestrates energy across an end-to-end architecture.

Making their European debut, the portfolio includes Envision's AI Power System for AI data centers, the Gen 8 4.X MWh Long-Duration Energy Storage System, and the full-stack Hybrid Wind-Solar-Storage Solution featuring Envision's in-house solar inverter.

Envision Gen 8: 4.X MWh Long Duration Energy System

The showcase reflects Envision's system-level approach, spanning battery cells, energy storage systems, power electronics, digital platforms and real-time coordination. The solutions address three critical scenarios: powering AI infrastructure, stabilizing renewable-heavy grids, and accelerating industrial decarbonization.

"The bottleneck for AI and industrial growth is increasingly the availability of reliable, affordable and low-carbon power," said Kevin Huang, Senior Vice President and President of Energy Storage Product Line, Envision. "The next phase of the energy transition will not be defined by cost per watt hour alone, but by the competitiveness of the entire power system. Our goal is to make renewable energy not only clean, but stable, dispatchable and economically competitive at scale."

AI Power System: Clean, Reliable Power Infrastructure for AI Data Centers

Envision's AI Power System addresses a defining challenge for AI infrastructure: compute demand is growing faster than the clean, firm and cost-competitive power needed to support it.

Based on physical AI models, the system coordinates power generation, grid interaction, storage and computing loads across three layers: grid-side wind-solar-storage hybrid systems, MV station-level grid-forming BESS, and an 800V DC power architecture integrating solid-state transformer (SST) technology with energy storage.

Envision's 2.5 MW SST container converts 10/13.8 kV AC input to 800V DC output, achieving up to 98.5% conversion efficiency and reducing copper use by up to 80%.

To support the dynamic power demands of AI data centers, Envision offers two complementary 800V DC energy storage solutions. For backup power and multi-hour energy shifting, Envision's compact LFP-based storage system provides up to 2.5 MW with durations of two hours and beyond. For rapid power smoothing and mitigation of fast AI load fluctuations, Envision's sodium-ion solution charges and discharges within minutes, delivering strong thermal stability, high power capability and long cycle life.

Together, these technologies enable AI data centers to operate with greater efficiency, resilience and renewable energy utilization while supporting the increasingly dynamic load profiles of advanced GPU clusters.

In project deployments, Envision's AI Power System has demonstrated the potential to significantly improve computing energy efficiency, increase reliable renewable power supply to computing loads, shorten grid commissioning timelines, and unlock additional usable capacity from existing grid resources, depending on project conditions.

Envision's AI Power System is already operational at its Chifeng Net-Zero Industrial Park, where it supports a pioneering computing-power coordination project developed with Tencent, a leading technology company in cloud and AI services. In Ulanqab, Envision is also building the Envision Galaxy Campus, a gigawatt-scale AI data center powered by directly connected renewable energy, demonstrating how AI infrastructure can be planned around clean, dispatchable power from the outset.

It also provides a foundation for Mission Gobi, Envision's global initiative to develop 5 GW of green AI data center capacity in desert and arid regions by 2030.

Gen 8 LDES: Grid-Forming Long-Duration Storage for Renewable-Rich Power Systems

Envision also launched Gen 8 4.X MWh Long-Duration Energy Storage System, purpose-built for renewable-rich grids and firm power supply.

Built on Envision's own cells and SiC string PCS technology, the system delivers 250% overload capability for grid-forming applications to maintain true voltage-source behavior during the large transients assessed in grid impact studies, helping developers compete for commercial grid-forming services.

The system supports 8 to 16 hours of storage duration, delivers up to 91% round-trip efficiency, and is designed for a 25-year operating life. In applicable scenarios, it is designed to improve project internal rate of return by 1%pt to 3%pt through higher system efficiency, compact deployment and long-duration operating value.

Gen 8 enhances state-of-charge accuracy to a level of 2% and operates at noise levels 15 dB(A) below industry norms. Engineered for harsh environments, it performs reliably in temperatures ranging from - 40°C to 50°C and features optional C5H-grade corrosion protection. Its modular architecture reduces footprint by more than 30% compared with typical 5–7 MWh systems, while maintaining a unit weight of under 30 tons to streamline transportation and installation.

Full-Stack Hybrid Solution: Coordinating Wind, Solar and Storage with In-House Inverter Technology

Envision's Hybrid Wind-Solar-Storage Solution provides 24/7 dispatchable clean power for industrial and utility customers across the full project lifecycle, from design and delivery to long-term operation.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, Envision further expanded this solution with the European debut of its PV grid-tied string inverter. With this addition, Envision combines in-house power electronics with a real-time coordination platform to enable integrated solar-storage operation within a single system architecture.

The solution enables millisecond-level coordination from module to plant level, improving system performance, reliability and project economics.

For industrial customers, Envision's source-grid-load-storage approach coordinates on-site renewable generation, storage, grid connection and energy consumption to reduce costs and improve power stability.

Envision also provides full lifecycle services covering forecasting, planning, dispatch and operations, helping customers optimize performance from project development through decades of operation.

For more information, please visit https://www.envision-group.com/