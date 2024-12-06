EpiVax Drives Immunogenicity Innovation in 2024: Year in Review

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EpiVax, Inc., a leader in preclinical immunogenicity risk assessment for biologic and peptide therapeutics, celebrates a productive 2024 marked by scientific innovation, service diversification, and corporate growth.

This year, EpiVax expanded the breadth of its immunogenicity risk assessment services with the launch of many new capabilities in the ISPRI™ ( I mmunogenicity S creening and P rotein R e-engineering I nterface) Toolkit and many new assessment offerings.

Notably, EpiVax released the ISPRI Downselect™, Quantify™, Analyze™, Evaluate™, Complete™, Optimize™, and Design™ fee-for-service analyses – options that assess biologic modalities at different stages of preclinical development, enabling the ranking of individual candidates, modality-specific benchmarking, sequence optimization and in-depth risk analyses with enhanced accuracy, and more. Class I analysis was also added to the ISPRI toolkit this year for selected gene therapy and CAR-T clients.

Further, EpiVax advanced its PANDA® Screening program to support sponsors entering the FDA's Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) pathway for generic peptides and their impurities. Key updates included the release of enhanced adaptive in vitro assay offerings and the Innate Immune Response Assay , establishing EpiVax as a "one stop shop" (featuring in silico, in vitro and innate assessment) for generic drug developers. Additionally, EpiVax and FDA-initiated a new contract to develop standardized controls for T cell assays which will help to improve the specificity and sensitivity of such assays industry-wide.

This work was accompanied by notable contributions to the field with the publication of several highly cited articles by the EpiVax team in 2024.

As a result of the expanded offerings, EpiVax immunogenicity risk assessment bookings surged nearly 60% over 2023, driven by a doubling of new clientele across the ISPRI™ Access, ISPRI™ Fee-for-Service, and PANDA® service verticals. This success supported an 18% headcount expansion, including strategic leadership additions to continue driving the company's new offerings.

Looking to 2025, guided by nearly three decades of "fearless science", EpiVax is prepared to build on this year's achievements by further integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning enhancements to existing platforms, expanding laboratory capability, and adding scientific expertise that will be announced later in the new year.

About EpiVax

EpiVax is a leader in preclinical immunogenicity assessment and sequence optimization for peptide therapeutics, biologic therapeutics, and vaccines. EpiVax partners with a global roster of companies, agencies, and academics to accelerate immunogenicity risk assessment, immune modulation and rapid vaccine design. www.epivax.com

