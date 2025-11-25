Esports Nations Cup Confirms New Official Publishing Partners

Chess.com, MOONTON Games, and SNK join the ENC alongside Electronic Arts, Krafton, Tencent, and Ubisoft, to strengthen the foundation of the world's first international, nation-based competition at this scale

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) today announced the addition of Chess.com, MOONTON Games and SNK for the inaugural Esports Nations Cup (ENC), a landmark tournament where the best esports players in the world will compete for the honor of representing their countries. The ENC introduces national pride to the global esports stage in a recurring format and is the first event of its kind at this scale.

Chess.com, MOONTON Games and SNK join as Official Publishers, alongside Founding Publishers and video game companies EA, Krafton, Tencent, and Ubisoft - the core partners developing the foundational structure of the ENC - bringing with them their iconic titles, global reach, and player communities to enhance the first Esports Nations Cup.

The three new publishers and all forthcoming Official Publishers will co-design qualification paths and competition formats for their respective titles — ensuring integrity, competitive relevance, and a consistent global structure.

The EWCF and its Founding Publishers continue to co-develop the ENC to establish the tournament's foundational framework, structure, and format from inception, representing a deeper level of strategic partnership and commitment than other publishers.

"By partnering closely with publishers, we can make the Esports Nations Cup truly player-centric, and give players the opportunity to represent their country in the games that define their careers," said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. "With the seven partners announced so far as close collaborators, we can activate players worldwide and deliver a Nations Cup that feels earned for players and real for fans, and build a stage that national teams can aspire to for years to come."

As the newest addition to the EWCF portfolio, the Esports Nations Cup builds on the momentum of the Esports World Cup — the world's largest multi-title esports event — and extends its mission to a new layer of global competition. While the Esports World Cup unites the best clubs, the ENC unlocks a new frontier powered by national identity and regional representation.

The ENC will feature national teams from all major regions – including North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Oceania – competing in both team-based and solo-player formats. A multi-layered qualification model will balance competitiveness and inclusivity: combining global rankings, regional qualifiers, and wildcard entries, including solidarity placements, to ensure a broad and representative competitive stage in every game.

The Esports Nations Cup will debut in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2026, before moving to a rotating host model, bringing national esports teams to fans and cultures worldwide. Held every two years, the ENC will provide a dependable structure for players and esports organisations, encouraging long-term investment in national team programmes.

Additional information about the Esports Nations Cup will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up to date, visit esportsnationscup.com , and follow ENC on X , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube , and follow the Esports World Cup Foundation on LinkedIn .

About the Esports Nations Cup

The Esports Nations Cup (ENC) is a biennial global esports competition created by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) that brings national pride to the world stage. Launching in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2026, the ENC will feature the world's best players competing not for their clubs, but for their countries, across a lineup of leading esports titles. Built in collaboration with publishers, clubs, and esports organizations, the ENC establishes the first recurring, large-scale platform for national teams in esports. Beyond competition, it aims to fuel fandom, inspire heroes, and provide sustainable pathways for nations, players, and partners to grow within the global esports ecosystem. esportsnationscup.com

About Esports World Cup Foundation

The Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) is a non-profit organization based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, dedicated to advancing and professionalizing the global esports industry. Through the annual Esports World Cup (EWC) and the biennial Esports Nations Cup (ENC), EWCF brings together the world's top players, leading clubs, and millions of fans for the biggest stages in competitive gaming. Beyond hosting tournaments, the Foundation works year-round to grow the esports ecosystem, support talent development, and create lasting opportunities for players, teams, and partners worldwide.

