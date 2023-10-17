ETQ and Augmentir Launch the Industry's First Connected Quality Solution - the ETQ Reliance Connected Worker Solution Extends Quality Management to the Factory Floor

Partnership is a Key Step in ETQ's Connected Worker Strategy and Expands the Business Impact of Holistic Quality Management Across the Enterprise

BURLINGTON, Mass. and HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETQ, part of Hexagon , and Augmentir, the world's leading connected worker solution provider, today launched the ETQ Reliance Connected Worker solution to make the connected frontline worker (CFW) on the factory floor a key part of the quality management process. As an initial step in this strategy, ETQ has integrated its ETQ Reliance quality management system (QMS) Quality Events application with Augmentir's connected worker platform. ETQ and Augmentir will now provide customers with a holistic connected worker quality solution for manufacturing environments.

"ETQ is committed to creating a quality-driven manufacturing ecosystem by extending quality management to the factory floor and the connected worker," said Vick Vaishnavi, CEO, ETQ. "Through our partnership with Augmentir in the connected worker space, we're providing data-driven actions and insights and empowering workforces – at scale – with the tools and knowledge needed to deliver the highest levels of safety, quality and productivity by making them part of the quality business-process value chain."

Augmentir is a suite of AI-powered connected worker tools that help industrial companies deliver effective skills management, training and collaborative digital workflows, by digitizing and optimizing frontline work processes. Integrating ETQ Reliance with the Augmentir platform, provides a closed-loop quality management ecosystem that enables manufacturers to break down silos and automate valuable factory-floor data to mitigate the impact of poor quality, while driving continuous improvement.

"The integration of ETQ Reliance with our connected worker platform truly extends the value of enterprise quality management to the frontlines," said Russ Fadel, CEO and Co-Founder at Augmentir. "Thanks to this integration, ETQ customers will be able to track, trend, investigate and proactively address a range of quality and safety events that arise in manufacturing – from product design to supplier quality to factory floor issues – to reduce the costs of poor quality."

"Industrial organizations face many challenges as they navigate transformation initiatives, coupled with workforce challenges such as worker shortages, the impending 'great retirement' of the aging workforce and the rise of the digital native," said James Wells, Research Analyst, LNS Research. "These workforce dynamics are creating an urgency for connected worker-based initiatives, such as the integration between a QMS leader like ETQ and a CFW leader like Augmentir. It's a significant step forward in creating a seamless experience for the worker supported by a symphony of "system of systems" software applications in service of bringing workers' insights, knowledge and experiences to bear on the full ecosystem of enterprise-wide quality."

About Augmentir

Augmentir™ is the world's only AI-powered Connected Worker solution. Augmentir's software includes a complete suite of connected worker capabilities, connectors to business systems, and broad extensibility that enable manufacturers to digitize their frontline operations, reduce onboarding time, and increase workforce productivity. Companies in manufacturing, service, energy, and construction leverage Augmentir's suite of tools to deliver effective skills management, training, digital workflow, and collaboration for today's more dynamic industrial workforce. For more information, visit www.augmentir.com.

About ETQ

ETQ, part of Hexagon, is the leading provider of integrated quality management, health and safety, and connected worker solutions for manufacturers worldwide. More than 600 customers globally, spanning industries such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, heavy industry, food and beverage, and medical devices, benefit from ETQ to secure positive brand reputations, enable higher levels of customer loyalty and enhance profitability. ETQ Reliance offers built-in best practices and powerful flexibility to drive business excellence through quality. Only ETQ lets customers configure industry-proven quality processes to their unique needs and business vision. ETQ was founded in 1992 and has main offices in the U.S. and Europe. To learn more about ETQ and its various product offerings, visit www.etq.com.

ETQ was acquired by Hexagon AB in 2022. Hexagon is a global leader in sensors, software and autonomous solutions. Learn more about Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

