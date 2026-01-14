EUROPE'S 50 BEST BARS ANNOUNCES ACADEMY CHAIRS AND SPECIAL AWARD CATEGORIES FOR THE LAUNCH EDITION

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 Best, the organisation behind The World's 50 Best Bars, reveals the 10 award categories and selected Academy Chairs for the first edition of Europe's 50 Best Bars. The list of Europe's Best Bars 2026 as well as the special award winners will be unveiled at a live awards ceremony this year, with the date and location to be announced in due course.

The ranking will be shaped by votes from Europe's 50 Best Bars Academy – a panel of 300 anonymous, gender-balanced experts including bartenders, bar owners, drinks media and well-travelled cocktail enthusiasts, selected by 11 Academy Chairs, each representing a European sub-region. Operating independently from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, the European panel has its own voting period and focuses solely on bar experiences within Europe.

Special Award Categories

Michter's Art of Hospitality Award : Announced ahead of the ceremony, honouring bars for exceptional warmth, service and guest engagement.

Announced ahead of the ceremony, honouring bars for exceptional warmth, service and guest engagement. Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award: A second pre-announced award, voted by peers for skill, innovation and industry contribution.

A second pre-announced award, voted by peers for skill, innovation and industry contribution. One To Watch Award: A rising-star bar in Europe that 50 Best believes could feature in a future edition.

A rising-star bar in Europe that 50 Best believes could feature in a future edition. Icon Award: Awarded to an individual who's made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry.

Awarded to an individual who's made an outstanding contribution to the hospitality industry. Best New Opening Award: Awarded to a top-performing newcomer in Europe's bar scene.

Awarded to a top-performing newcomer in Europe's bar scene. Sustainable Bar Award: A bar that demonstrates an outstanding effort towards sustainability.

A bar that demonstrates an outstanding effort towards sustainability. Best Cocktail Menu Award: Demonstrates exceptional creativity, storytelling and innovation.

Demonstrates exceptional creativity, storytelling and innovation. Best Bar Design Award: Celebrates innovative and thoughtful spaces, excels in aesthetics, sustainability and functionality.

Celebrates innovative and thoughtful spaces, excels in aesthetics, sustainability and functionality. Best in Destination Award: The highest-ranking bar in each region will be named the Best Bar in each respective location.

The highest-ranking bar in each region will be named the Best Bar in each respective location. The Best Bar in Europe 2026: The No.1 bar in the ranking.

Academy Chairs



Academy Chairs are chosen for expertise and networks to ensure a diverse and balanced representation of bars across Europe.

Bára Urbanová - Czech Republic, Slovakia & Poland

Eleni Nikoloulia - Greece, Turkey & Southern Balkans

Alia Akkam - Hungary, Southern Europe & Northern Balkans

Juliane Reichert - Germany, Austria & Switzerland

Arina Nikolskaya - Eastern Europe & Baltics

François Monti - Spain & Portugal

Hamish Smith - UK & Ireland

Laurence Marot - France

Jakob Sundin - Nordics

Ara Carvallo - Benelux

Penelope Vaglini - Italy

Media Centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2831469/Europe_50_Best_bars_Logo.jpg

SOURCE 50 Best