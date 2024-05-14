Eurotech secures spot in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for the fifth consecutive time

Affirmation of excellence: Continual recognition highlights company's leadership in Industrial IoT

AMARO, Italy, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurotech, a renowned provider of edge computing systems and a leader in in the field of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Edge AI, proudly announces its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global Industrial IoT Platforms[1]. This recognition marks the fifth consecutive time Eurotech has been listed, underscoring its consistent excellence and innovation in the IIoT space.

The Gartner report, highly regarded across industries for its in-depth analysis and impartiality, highlights the increasing importance of IIoT platforms in enterprise environments, noting: "Global IIoT platforms are becoming the enterprise industrial data aggregator with advanced analytics capabilities to enable industrial data integration. CIOs and software leaders implementing IIoT platforms to connect traditional OT software systems with IT solutions will learn about which vendors do this best."

Eurotech is one of the 18 companies recognized in this prestigious research document, a testament to the strength of its robust IoT solutions.

Paul Chawla, CEO of Eurotech, remarked on the company's consistent recognition: "Being recognized once again by Gartner not only confirms Eurotech's position as a frontrunner in Edge AI and IoT solutions but also highlights our ongoing commitment to addressing the evolving needs of our customers. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Robert Andres, Eurotech's Chief Strategy Officer, also reflected on this achievement: "We highly value our sustained presence in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global IIoT Platforms. This acknowledgment motivates us to continue our mission of providing robust, secure, and open Edge AIoT hardware, software and services, driving us to further innovate and excel in our field."

Being listed in the Gartner Magic Quadrant is a crucial benchmark for customers and partners, providing a reliable standard in the selection process of technology providers. Eurotech's presence in this report assures stakeholders of the high quality and reliability of its offerings, enhancing the company's reputation and trust within the market.

About Eurotech



Eurotech (ETH.IM) is a multinational company that designs, develops, and supplies Edge Computers andInternet of Things (IoT) solutions - complete with services, software, and hardware - to system integrators and enterprises. By adopting Eurotech solutions, customers have access to IoT building blocks and software platforms, to Edge Gateways to enable asset monitoring, and to High-Performance Edge Computers (HPEC) created for Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications. To offer increasingly comprehensive solutions, Eurotech has partnered with leading companies in their field of action, with the view of creating "best in class" solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things. Learn more.

