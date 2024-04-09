ExamOnline Unveils AI-Powered Online Remote Proctored Exam Platform



ExamOnline's new platform leverages AI-powered proctoring to ensure the highest levels of exam security and integrity. The AI proctoring system continuously monitors students during the exam, utilizing advanced facial recognition, behavioural analysis, and environmental monitoring to detect any potential instances of cheating or unauthorized assistance. This eliminates the need for human proctors, reducing costs and logistical complexities while maintaining the same level of security and fairness as traditional in-person exams.

The platform is designed to provide a user-friendly and intuitive experience for both students and exam administrators. The platform offers a secure testing environment that minimizes distractions and ensures a smooth testing experience. For administrators, the platform simplifies the entire exam administration process, from exam creation to grading and reporting. The proctoring services can also be seamlessly integrated with 3rd party LMS platforms through LTI integration.

Key Features of the ExamOnline:

The ExamOnline platform has been developed keeping the global clientele in mind with truly multi lingual capabilities. The platform is available in 7 global languages and exams can be created in any language. 360° dual camera feed, secure browser, screen sharing and advanced AI capabilities with full recording of candidate and screen video ensure a cheat proof examination process. Additionally, host of configuration parameters allow customizable exams to be created as per specific requirements.

"We are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking AI-powered platform to the global market," said Maneesh Singh, CEO of ExamOnline."This innovative solution addresses the growing demand for secure and convenient online proctoring, while offering significant benefits for both exam administrators and test-takers. We believe this platform will revolutionize the way exams are conducted, making the assessment process more efficient, reliable, and accessible for everyone."

About ExamOnline

ExamOnline is a leading provider of online assessment solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of tools for creating, delivering, and managing exams of all types. The company's mission is to empower organizations to conduct secure, reliable, and efficient assessments that accurately measure knowledge and skills.

