Exegy Acquires NovaSparks Inc., Extending Its Leadership in Ultra-Low Latency Financial Market Data

Acquisition cements Exegy's position as the premier provider of FPGA solutions for mission-critical electronic trading platforms

NEW YORK, LONDON, PARIS and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exegy, a global leader in high-performance market data and trading technology, today announced it has acquired NovaSparks Inc. (NovaSparks), a provider of real-time market data normalization and distribution solutions, specializing in Field Programmable Gate Array ("FPGA") enabled products. This strategic acquisition further strengthens Exegy's ability to meet the most demanding speed and scale requirements of modern electronic trading platforms used by elite capital markets businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome the NovaSparks customers to Exegy. We have a strong track record of blending the strengths of talented teams and proven products to elevate the user experience and deliver greater value to our clients, and we are excited to continue this strategy with NovaSparks," said David Taylor, CEO of Exegy, "Following our acquisitions of Vela Trading Systems and Enyx, the addition of NovaSparks is the latest milestone in our mission to be the leading capital markets technology provider, delivering nanosecond speeds, global scale, and broad market coverage."

NovaSparks clients immediately benefit from Exegy's global scale and stability, as well as its managed services organization, which provides 24/7 follow-the-sun support and deployment management. This includes existing NovaSparks partnerships and integrations with third-party trading platforms. Luc Burgun, CEO of NovaSparks, added, "Joining forces with Exegy allows us to improve our innovation and customer support capabilities. Our clients will continue to receive the ultra-low latency performance they rely on, but now with the backing of Exegy's global presence and services infrastructure."

Exegy is committed to maintaining existing NovaSparks products and investing to develop new solutions that combine the best performance and capabilities from both product and intellectual property portfolios.

About Exegy Inc.

Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, trading, and execution technology, delivering innovative, end-to-end solutions that power the world's capital markets. Exegy serves a broad spectrum of market participants, including buy-side and sell-side institutions, trading venues, and independent software and technology providers globally. Exegy's solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable, powered by purpose-built appliances, FPGA-accelerated systems, advanced enterprise software, and service automation technologies. Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Asia-Pacific, Exegy maintains a global footprint to deliver resilient infrastructure, operational efficiency, and world-class managed services to its customers. For more information, please visit www.exegy.com.

