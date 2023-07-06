Fair Play Menarini International Awards, the champions of Fair Play cast their spell on the audience in Fiesole

News provided by

Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

06 Jul, 2023, 12:19 ET

The awards ceremony at the Roman Theatre was also attended by the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi

FLORENCE, Italy, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday evening, the grand finale of the XXVII edition of the Menarini International Fair Play Awards was warmly greeted by over one thousand spectators at the Roman Theatre in Fiesole. The event, organised by the Menarini Fair Play Foundation and focused on the culture of fair play and respect in sport, drew to a close for the first time on this magnificent stage. Headlining the event were the winners of the 2023 edition, internationally renowned sports legends, shining examples of a healthy approach to competition, both in sporting events and life. 

Continue Reading

World-class names graced the front row of the theatre in Fiesole. Both the event's past and present were represented on the terraces, featuring this year's new award-winners and many Menarini Fair Play Ambassadors from previous editions. The message conveyed by the award was also underscored by the presence of the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, a Fair Play Menarini International Award recipient himself in 2016.

"The Fair Play Menarini Awards has become a time-honoured event in the sporting world - a coveted award to aspire to as an athlete and manager. I can still remember how thrilled I was to receive the award in the "The Gesture of Fair Play" category in 2016 for an initiative I had proposed as President of the Lega B football where, at the end of the match, the referee gave a green card to players who had shown an outstanding sense of fair play. Respect, sporting culture and social responsibility are elements which should be a natural part of every individual's life, starting at school. Unfortunately, this is not always the case and so it is events such as the Fair Play Awards that help shine a spotlight on the values of sport through the positive example for the younger generation of outstanding individuals who serve as its representatives and advocates. Twenty-seven editions means a lot. The event has become a tradition over time. One that is repeated and improved upon year after year. It showcases the values and experiences, in the name of loyalty and respect for the rules, that form the basis for healthy competition where overcoming your adversary goes hand in hand with personal growth and the ambition for constant improvement", stated Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth.

The final act of the awards ceremony, which will be broadcast this evening from 9 p.m. on Sportitalia, welcomed stars from the international sports scene. Starting with football and the iconic captain and vice-president of the Inter Milan club, Javier Zanetti, and coach, Antonio Cabrini, a former mainstay of Juventus, awarded the Paolo Rossi "Role Model" Special Prize in memory of the glorious 1982 World Cup win played alongside Paolo "Pablito" Rossi. Flying the flag for athletics was the record-breaking long-distance runner, Larissa Iapichino, gold medallist at last June's Golden Gala, while the ever-popular Olympic swimmer, Massimiliano Rosolino, and Paralympic swimmer Giulia Ghiretti represented the very best of Italian water sports. Also present on stage were two exceptional winter sport champions, the skier, Deborah Compagnoni and the biathlete, Lisa Vittozzi. Not to mention, the fencing star, Elisa Di Francisca, volleyball coach, Alessandra Campedelli, who coached the Iranian national women's team, plus NBA basketball star, Luis Alberto Scola Balvoa. The "Lioness" of tennis, Francesca Schiavone, and the newly appointed director of Rai Sport, Jacopo Volpi, winner of the Franco Lauro "Narrating Emotions" special prize, completed the list of new entries in the Fair Play Menarini Hall of Fame.

"After the experience of the Awards event, we are even more aware of having been part of a truly unique project", said Anna Ravoni, Mayor of Fiesole. "An event like this, which aims to spread the message of the true essence of sport through the stories of the many athletes who are now part of our collective imagination, is an important legacy. Everyone in Fiesole is thrilled to have encountered the Fair Play Menarini International Awards along the way".  

The ceremony, presented by Lorenzo Dallari and Rachele Sangiuliano, also featured the return to the Fair Play Menarini stage of the Neri per Caso musical group, the stars of the evening exactly twenty-four years after their previous performance at the awards ceremony. The swing band Papillon opened the evening. Another notable comeback was made by Federica Pellegrini, the unrivalled heroine of Italian swimming, who was awarded the Fair Play prize in 2022, and special guest of the event, who was given a very warm welcome by the members of the public.

"The XXVII edition of the Awards has just drawn to a close but we are already looking to the future," stated Antonello Biscini, Valeria Speroni Cardi and Ennio Troiano, Board members of the Menarini Fair Play Foundation. "In the meantime, we would like to extend a special thanks to the people of Fiesole and, above all, to the new Fair Play Menarini Ambassadors, who are shining examples of humanity and upholders of the true values of sport around the world".

Here are the award winners and categories of the XXVII Fair Play Menarini International Awards:

- FRANCESCA SCHIAVONE, " Sport and Life" category
- JAVIER ZANETTI, "Legendary Figure" category
- DEBORAH COMPAGNONI, "Career Fair Play" Category
- ALESSANDRA CAMPEDELLI, "Social Values of Sport" Category
- ANTONIO CABRINI, "A Role Model for Youth" Paolo Rossi Special Prize Category
- ELISA DI FRANCISCA, "Sport and Courage" Category
- GIULIA GHIRETTI, "Sport Beyond Sport" SUSTENIUM Energy and Heart Category
- LARISSA IAPICHINO, "A Smile for Life" Category
- MASSIMILIANO ROSOLINO, "Sport Promotion" Category
- LUIS ALBERTO SCOLA BALVOA, "Fair Play" Category
- LISA VITTOZZI, "Fair Play and the Environment" Category
- JACOPO VOLPI, "Narrating Emotions" Franco Lauro Special Prize Category
- MARIACLOTILDE ADOSINI, "Young Athletes" Category
- EMILIA ROSSATTI, "Young Athletes" Category
- GIORGIO PIETRO TORRISI, ""Young Athletes" Category
- GIANLUCA GENSINI, "Studio and Sport" Fiamme Gialle Special Prize Category

The following Fair Play Ambassadors also attended:

ANDREA ABODI
GIANCARLO ANTOGNONI
EDWIN MOSES
FEDERICA PELLEGRINI
ARRIGO SACCHI
TOMMIE SMITH

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148472/Menarini_International_Award_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148473/Menarini_International_Award_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148476/Menarini_International_Award_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148477/Menarini_International_Award_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148478/Menarini_International_Award_5.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2145750/4152028/XXVII_Fair_Play_Menarini_Award_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite

Also from this source

Fair Play Menarini International Awards, l'édition 2023 commence par le talk-show « Les Champions racontent leur histoire » sur la Piazza della Signoria, à Florence

Fair Play Menarini International Awards comienza con "Los campeones cuentan sus historias"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.