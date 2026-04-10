Felicitysolar's Residential LiFePO4 Battery FLB48314TG1-H Wins 2026 Red Dot Design Award

GUANGZHOU, China, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Felicitysolar is proud to announce that its LiFePO4 battery, FLB48314TG1-H , has been awarded the prestigious 2026 Red Dot Design Award. This recognition highlights the product's innovative design, advanced functionality, and user-centric engineering.

Prior to this achievement, the FLB48314TG1-H also received the PTAK Excellence Award in the "Energy Storage" category at the Warsaw Solar Energy Expo in Poland, further confirming its excellence in both design and performance.

Felicitysolar_FLB48314TG1_H Felicitysolar

Fit for Versatile Residential Applications

Its safety and flexibility make it an ideal choice for users seeking solar energy storage systems across diverse applications. Paired with a solar inverter, it provides reliable residential solar energy storage solutions for homes, off-grid cabins, retail stores, offices and other same scenarios.

Durable and Aesthetic Material Construction

The battery is crafted from imported PC material with micro-sparkle infusion, combining durability with a refined aesthetic appeal. It is UV-resistant and oxidation-proof, ensuring long-term outdoor reliability, and features IP65-rated protection, providing robust protection against dust and water.

Structural Innovation for Enhanced Usability

The FLB48314TG1-H features several breakthrough design elements. Its external fuse design allows for easy replacement and maintenance, while the top-mounted BMS design ensures superior heat dissipation and optimized system longevity. These design choices contribute to both user convenience and enhanced performance.

User-driven Function Design for Ultra User Experience

To support reliable operation in diverse environments, the battery offers an optional thermal module, ensuring stable performance even in low-temperature conditions. The fire protection module adds an extra layer of safety, providing users with peace of mind. Additionally, real-time monitoring via the Fsolar app allows for remote management and instant status updates, enhancing usability and operational control.

Battery Storage System Reliability and Safety

At the system level, CCS (Cell Contact System) technology improves cell consistency, reduces internal resistance, and enhances long-term operational stability. Multiple protection mechanisms—including circuit breakers, fuses, and trip switches—further safeguard the battery system, ensuring a secure energy storage solution for residential users.

Sustainable Energy and Energy Freedom Realization

Building on its safety and durability, the FLB48314TG1-H enables users to seamlessly deploy their own solar energy systems when connected with a solar inverter. While the battery stores energy, the inverter intelligently manages energy flow, ensuring efficient utilization for daily needs.

This residential solar energy storage system brings tangible benefits for diverse needs. In off-grid environments, it supports full self-generation and self-consumption, empowering users with true energy independence. In areas with unstable grids, it provides reliable backup power during outages, ensuring uninterrupted electricity supply. For regions with high electricity costs, the system helps reduce long-term energy expenses through maximized solar energy usage.

Focus on Technology Breakthrough and Product Innovation

Building on this recognition, Felicitysolar will continue to invest in research and development, advancing innovative energy storage solutions that deliver efficient, safe, stable power worldwide. The FLB48314TG1-H exemplifies the company's commitment to combining cutting-edge design with practical functionality, meeting the growing demand for sustainable and intelligent energy solutions.

Media Contact:

Lily Huang

[email protected]

+86-18620102298

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