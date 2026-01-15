FESA announces a strategic collaboration with Athena Hepburn

MADRID, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Future of Equestrian Sport Alliance (FESA) is pleased to announce a collaboration with Athena Hepburn, an international dressage rider competing at the highest level of the sport.

Athena A. M. Hepburn is a passionate and dedicated dressage rider and trainer with a strong foundation in natural horsemanship, specializing in the Parelli method. With extensive training under renowned professionals Luis Lucio and Juan Matute, she combines behavioral psychology and effective communication techniques to build strong, harmonious relationships with horses.

Athena Hepburn

Athena Hepburn recently distinguished herself on the international stage by winning the kings cup in the Grand Prix U25 and is the 2025 Madrid champion of Grand Prix. Granddaughter of the iconic Audrey Hepburn, she represents a new generation of equestrians combining sporting excellence, cultural awareness and responsible engagement.

This collaboration aligns fully with FESA's mission as a Geneva-based international alliance dedicated to protecting, modernising and securing the future of equestrian sport in the face of today's challenges — including animal welfare, sustainable performance, innovation and societal expectations.

A collaboration focused on the future of the sport

Through this partnership, Athena Hepburn will contribute to initiatives led by FESA around high-performance sport and equine welfare, within a framework of collective action, shared responsibility and long-term vision. She is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian and German.

This collaboration aims to foster a constructive approach grounded in field experience, shared expertise and a responsible vision for the future of equestrian sport.

A shared vision

"Athena embodies the spirit of FESA: an athlete who is committed, credible and deeply connected to the realities of the sport," said FESA.

"Her perspective and engagement are valuable assets in shaping the future of equestrian sport."

Athena added: " I am delighted to collaborate with FESA at this pivotal moment for our sport. Contributing to a collective action in support of the future of equestrian sport and equine welfare is both a responsibility and a privilege and complements my professional life."

About FESA

The Future of Equestrian Sport Alliance (FESA) is an international alliance bringing together athletes, federations, scientists, universities and partners committed to ensuring the economic, social and ethical sustainability of equestrian sport — today and for generations to come.

Contact

Juan Carlos Capelli

[email protected]

+49 1575 1127150

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2858384/Athena_Hepburn.jpg