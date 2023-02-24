Fielding Graduate University joins Rowan Global, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. higher education sector is rapidly evolving in response to changing societal needs and conditions, most notably rising costs and decreasing public support. With these changes come opportunities for innovative partnerships that provide effective solutions.

Founded in 1974, Fielding Graduate University is a private, nonprofit graduate institution founded on the social sciences that provides exemplary interdisciplinary programs for a community of scholar-practitioners. It uses a distributed learning model grounded in student-driven inquiry and leading to enhanced knowledge.

In 2023, Fielding became an official affiliate of Rowan Global, Inc. By joining Rowan Global Inc.'s affiliate network, Fielding increases its opportunities to take advantage of a greater array of resources to support graduate student learning and their learning environment.

Created by Rowan University, Rowan Global is a nonprofit affiliate network of higher educational institutions that serve diverse populations and audiences. The network is intended to benefit affiliates by providing a set of coordinated services to support the delivery of their respective academic programs. Fielding is the first institution to join the network and remains an independent university, as will all members of the affiliation.

"The partnership between Rowan and Fielding is an exceptional opportunity for our entire community," said Karen S. Bogart, Ph.D., Chair, Board of Trustees. "An affiliation with Rowan Global empowers Fielding to do what it has done since its founding in 1974 — offering educational opportunities to adult learners as they pursue graduate degrees in the social sciences. Benefits include increasing technology and academic supports for our students in all programs by securing more resources through collaborative planning. In addition, there are many exciting opportunities to explore, including scholarly collaboration amongst members of the affiliate network and global programming for adult learners."

Under such a network, member institutions will be able to expand, diversify, and collaborate with each other, while preserving their individual historic core.

"Above all, Fielding is an institution that can continue to contribute to the ecosystem of higher education through our distinctive approach to adult learning graduate environments in the social sciences," said President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D. "The Board's decision enables us to improve our capacities to provide a robust learning environment for all our students. This work will enable us to live into our vision and mission in new ways as we envision a future as part of a broader network with many institutional partners. The opportunities for our students and faculty are limited only by our imagination."

Rowan University is a comprehensive R-2 university with approximately 20,000 students offering more than 74 bachelor's degrees and 51 master's degree programs, four doctoral programs, and two professional programs. The university is one of just 56 institutions in the country with accredited programs in business, education, engineering and medicine. The main campus is located in Glassboro, New Jersey.

"The two plus years timeframe to realize this affiliation is a reflection of the thoroughness and transparency that permeated the negotiations at all levels and it is also a testament of the good will and collegiality demonstrated by the leadership of the involved parties," said Horacio Sosa, Ph.D., President and CEO of Rowan Global, Inc. "In this respect, it has been a real pleasure working with President Rogers and her board in designing the roadmap for a successful partnership. We are, therefore, excited to have Fielding as our inaugural affiliate and partner. Together, we are going to show that we have created a model of doing business in higher education that focuses on student satisfaction, while at the same time allows institutions like Fielding to expand their brand recognition, academic programming, and student enrollments."

To learn more about the partnership, visit www.fielding.edu/partnership. Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu . Learn more about Rowan Global, Inc., at www.global.rowan.edu. Learn more about Rowan University at www.rowan.edu.

For 48 years, Fielding Graduate University has been educating leaders, scholars, and practitioners for a more just and sustainable world. An accredited nonprofit leader, we combine face–to–face and online learning, delivering graduate education that fosters individual development, community collaboration and societal engagement. Taught by faculty representing a breadth of scholarship and practice, our rigorous curriculum offers courses and degrees in psychology, leadership, and education for professionals living and working anywhere in the world. Learn more at fielding.edu.

