Fielding Graduate University Provost Wendi S. Williams, Ph.D., Running for APA Presidency

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Provost and Senior Vice President of Fielding Graduate University, Wendi S. Williams, Ph.D., is running for the presidency of the American Psychological Association (APA).

For 16 years, Dr. Williams has been involved with the APA and brings extensive experience in executive leadership and governance in academic and nonprofit organizational leadership throughout her career.

Wendi S. Williams, Ph.D.

Leveraging her expertise in wellness in work and leadership context for diverse populations, Dr. Williams is running on a platform of Radically Well Together. From her campaign website, Dr. Williams articulates the following:

"Being radically well involves applying the clarity and consistency of scientific methods to understand the conditions of unwellness in our world. With the rich resources of our field – theories, frameworks, practices, and methodologies – we can courageously address inequitable, unfair, and oppressive conditions for some over others. Throughout my career, I have engaged in this work as a counseling psychologist, educator, leader in professional organizations, and in service to the American Psychological Association. I would be honored to continue this journey as its next president."

To learn more about Dr. Williams' campaign for the APA Presidency, please feel free to reach her campaign manager, Dr. Delishia Pittman at [email protected].

Learn more about Fielding Graduate University at www.fielding.edu.

