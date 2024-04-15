Fielding to Host Anniversary Event on Capitol Hill

"Democracy and Social Justice at the Crossroads" to feature Yamiche Alcindor

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fielding Graduate University, a premier adult education institution, will mark its 50th year with a celebration in the nation's capital that focuses on democracy and social justice.

The anniversary event and luncheon, "Democracy and Social Justice at the Crossroads," will bring together scholars, advocates, alums, and visionaries on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill.

"More than a decade ago, Fielding established a Washington, D.C., office that is housed on the University of the District of Columbia campus," said Fielding Graduate University President Katrina S. Rogers, Ph.D. "That office fulfills our vision for a quality graduate institution focused on social justice and diversity that has a significant presence in the nation's capital. This anniversary event adds to the vital discourse centered on democracy, social justice, and higher education. We are proud and grateful for the support we've found in the D.C. community and stand with all of those who also believe that education is a vehicle for social change."

Yamiche Alcindor, Washington Correspondent for NBC News, is the keynote speaker. She is a leading voice in analyzing some of the most critical issues of our time. Previously, she was the host of Washington Week on PBS and a reporter for PBS NewsHour, USA Today, and The New York Times. The National Association of Black Journalists named Alcindor as "Journalist of the Year" in 2020.

"As a journalist working to hold political leaders accountable and to tell stories about civil rights, I am honored to mark this momentous anniversary with the Fielding Graduate University community and to celebrate the university's mission," Alcindor said. "At this critical moment in our nation's history, it is incredibly important to cherish the tenants of our democracy and to focus on the responsibilities we all share in furthering social justice and fairness in society."

A portion of the program will be livestreamed on Fielding's YouTube Channel: youtube.com/@FieldingEdu. The event program will also feature a special tribute to the late Orlando L. Taylor, Ph.D., who served as Fielding's Distinguished Advisor to the President, Director of the Marie Fielder Center for Democracy, Leadership, and Education, among other roles.

A reception and discussion will follow at the Salon in the Capitol Hill Hotel from 2 to 4 p.m.

To cover the event and to schedule interviews, contact Kaylin R. Staten, APR, MPRCA, at [email protected] or 805.898.4076 or B. Denise Hawkins, M.A., at [email protected].

To learn more about the event, please visit fielding.edu/event/50th-anniversary-celebration-may-2-featuring-yamiche-alcindor. To learn more about Fielding's 50th Anniversary, visit 50.fielding.edu.

For 50 years, Fielding Graduate University has been educating leaders in pursuit of a more just and sustainable world. An accredited nonprofit leader in transformative education, our School of Leadership Studies and School of Psychology combine face‐to‐face and online learning, delivering a personalized graduate education that fosters individual development, community collaboration and societal engagement.

