FP Markets has been crowned 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' and 'Best Trading Experience in the EU' at the Global Forex Awards 2021

FP Markets' Head of Europe, Middle-East and Africa, Craig Allison, hailed the victory: "For the third consecutive year, FP Markets has been voted the 'Best Global Value Forex Broker' proving that our commitment to providing superior trading experiences for our customers is paying off. Picking up the 'Best Forex Trading Experience in the EU' for the first time is also an honour, and being appreciated by new traders around the world shows that we are heading in the right direction and demonstrates that FP Markets is increasingly recognized globally as the best destination for clients for overall trading experience given our market-leading tight spreads and award-winning fast execution. The appreciation from our own traders is doubly satisfying as we continue to strive to improve FP Markets' products and services."

FP Markets offers over 10,000 trading instruments offering traders access to CFDs across Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks, and Cryptocurrencies, making it one of the largest offerings in the industry and offers eight platforms, including MT4, MT5 and Iress. Over the past 16 years, FP Markets has learned that the combination of consistently tight spreads and fast execution, coupled with cutting-edge platforms, a wide product range, and first-rate customer support are the key ingredients that give serious traders the confidence to trade. Since the year of its establishment in 2005, Australia's Best Forex Broker 2020 continues to expand its product offering, giving traders the ability to trade under some of the best trading conditions in the industry.

About FP Markets:

FP Markets is an Australian-regulated global Forex Broker with more than 16 years of industry experience.

FP Markets offers highly competitive interbank Forex spreads available from 0.0 pips and leverage up to 500:1*.

Download FP Markets' Mobile App and trade on-the-go across several powerful online platforms like MetaTrader4, MetaTrader5, WebTrader, and IRESS.

The company's outstanding 24/5 multilingual service has been recognized by Investment Trends as home to some of the most content clients in the industry, having been awarded "The Highest Overall Client Satisfaction Award" five years running from Investment Trends.

FP Markets has been awarded the "Global Forex Value Broker" in three consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021) at the Global Forex Awards.

For full details of our wide-ranging offering, visit https://www.fpmarkets.com.

