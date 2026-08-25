Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2026 Enter Final Countdown

SHANGHAI, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than two weeks to go, Furniture China and Maison Shanghai 2026, organized by CNFA and IM Sinoexpo, are entering the final countdown to their September return to Shanghai Pudong, bringing together sourcing, manufacturing, design and business opportunities across two venues.

Together, the two shows will feature 3,200+ exhibiting brands across 350,000 sqm, with over 200,000 professional visitors expected. Furniture China, running Sept. 8–11 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC), focuses on furniture manufacturing, trade and supply chain, while Maison Shanghai, held Sept. 7–10 at Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (SWEECC), adds interiors, design, lifestyle and new market perspectives. For buyers, the combination creates a journey from supplier sourcing and product comparison to design inspiration and market insight.

What to Source in Shanghai

At Furniture China, upgraded category halls make sourcing more targeted. Hall E4 Outdoor Furniture covers outdoor, garden, resort and leisure solutions; Hall N2 Dining Plus presents dining furniture through living scenarios; and Hall E5 Commercial Furniture focuses on office, contract, hospitality and project applications. FMC China extends the route into materials, components, fabrics, hardware, wood resources and smart manufacturing. Participation will span brands from 25 countries and regions, with dedicated pavilions from France, Singapore, Türkiye and Malaysia.

Maison Shanghai complements this sourcing depth through its new 4 Theme Halls + 1 Design Gathering Programme, connecting decoration aesthetics, new channels, contemporary design and future innovation. Together, the events allow buyers, designers, hospitality professionals and project decision-makers to explore commercial and creative opportunities in one Shanghai trip.

More for Overseas Buyers

The overseas visitor experience has also improved. Overseas Buyer Lounge has moved to E8A, 2F, near Entrance Hall 3 at SNIEC, offering a dedicated place to rest, recharge and connect. From Sept. 8–10, 17:00–19:00, the lounge will host DTS × Happy Hour, supported by RELLY, PI FURNITURE, UINTO and RELLA. International visitors can register for the event via the DTS FurnitureChina App.

Explore practical visitor support for your Shanghai trip, including visa invitation letters, special hotel rates, flight offers, airport shuttle services and transportation guidance.

Free visitor pre-registration is now open. International buyers, designers and project professionals who have not yet secured admission are encouraged to register before 10:00 PM, Sept. 6, 2026 (Beijing Time) and plan ahead to make the most of both shows in Shanghai.

REGISTER TODAY

SOURCE CNFA and IM Sinoexpo