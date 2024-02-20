GameChange Solar Announces Expansion to 35 GW Annual U.S. Domestic Manufacturing Capacity

GameChange Solar

20 Feb, 2024, 14:32 ET

Increased domestic manufacturing capacity enables the Company to deliver solar tracker systems that contain 70% domestic content with the potential to increase the percentage to over 85%

NORWALK, Conn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Solar (GCS), a leading global supplier of advanced, cost-effective solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted photovoltaic (PV) plants, advanced a significant commitment to American manufacturing by announcing its expansion to 35 GW of annual U.S. domestic manufacturing capacity for key components, up from 24 GW in 2023. The increased domestic manufacturing capacity enables GameChange to incorporate over 85% domestic content for its Genius Trackers depending on customer requirements.

GameChange Solar confirmed that U.S.-produced content of its solar trackers will be 70% as a standard for its customers, with over 85% available upon request. The standard domestic content percentage reaffirms the Company's commitment to supporting domestic manufacturing and underscores its position as an industry leader in domestic capacity. As a result of the increased domestic manufacturing capacity, the Company offers multi-year capacity commitments.

Since 2012, GameChange Solar has maintained a robust U.S. production capacity and, with 35 GW capacity, has become a leader in domestic manufacturing. This achievement is supported by a network of over 30 manufacturing locations across 16 states to help ensure our customers qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act domestic content requirements.

GameChange Solar's U.S. manufacturing capacity enables domestic production of tracker parts, including torque tubes, posts, controllers, module mounting equipment such as purlins and SpeedClamps™, bearings, stamped parts, and other essential solar tracker components.

Derick Botha, chief commercial officer at GameChange Solar, commented, "GameChange has been a leader in U.S. domestic manufacturing of solar tracker systems for years. We are proud to be growing our contribution to the increase in U.S. solar manufacturing, helping to create clean energy jobs, and contributing to the global energy transition."

About GameChange Solar

GameChange is a leading global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 26 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

For more information, please visit GameChange Solar.

Contact:
Lisa Andrews
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

SOURCE GameChange Solar

