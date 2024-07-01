GEP ACQUIRES OPUSCAPITA, A LEADING EUROPE-BASED PROCUREMENT AND E-INVOICING AND AP SOFTWARE PROVIDER

Brings together the industry's preeminent AI-driven procurement and supply chain software with the foremost e-invoicing & accounts payable automation solutions

Bolsters GEP's leadership across the Nordic countries and northern Europe , complementing strength in the U.K., central and southern Europe

CLARK, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software, consulting, and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, announced today that it has acquired OpusCapita, a leading provider of e-invoicing and procurement solutions based in Helsinki, Finland. This acquisition combines GEP's industry-leading procurement and supply chain software with the foremost e-invoicing and accounts payable automation solutions, and expands GEP's global operations across the Nordic countries.

Leadership of GEP and OpusCapita, Helinski, Finland.

"OpusCapita is a kindred spirit with a proven track record of strong organic growth, tenured customers, a relentless focus on fostering top-tier talent and investing in AI-driven procurement software and services," said Subhash Makhija, CEO and cofounder, GEP. "OpusCapita is a perfect fit for GEP and vice versa, because it unites the foremost e-invoicing and AP automation solutions in the Nordic region with GEP SMART, the industry's leading AI-driven global procurement and supply chain platform, and combines deep regional expertise and relationships into a robust customer base of global enterprises."

Founded in 1985, OpusCapita is at the forefront of e-invoicing, accounts payable automation and supply chain document management, supporting 600 clients, with 220 employees located across offices in the Nordics, continental Europe, and Pittsburgh, U.S. Similar to GEP, which introduced the industry's first AI-native, low-code platform, GEP QUANTUM, for its flagship software solutions, GEP SMART™ (procurement), GEP NEXXE™(supply chain), and GEP GREEN (sustainability), OpusCapita recently launched its ground-up remade SaaS platform with AI and low-code. OpusCapita will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary of GEP, leveraging GEP's scale, global presence, broader product portfolio, and deeper R&D capabilities to drive growth.

"We are coming together with OpusCapita to further our mission to apply AI and low-code solutions to automate and streamline procurement, enabling companies to make a marked leap in impact and value," said Santosh Nair, chief product officer, GEP. "We're excited about our shared future, and to introduce OpusCapita customers to our solutions, which help the world's best companies create greater value from their spend," added Nair.

GEP acquired OpusCapita from PSG Equity ("PSG"), a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth, who purchased a majority stake in OpusCapita in 2019. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About GEP

GEP® delivers AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people — this is how GEP SOFTWARE™, GEP STRATEGY™ and GEP MANAGED SERVICES™ together deliver procurement and supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters.

GEP is also regularly ranked a top procurement and supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit http://www.gep.com/.

