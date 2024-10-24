TAIPEI, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces that the AORUS Z890 series motherboards are now officially available for purchase. Designed to maximize the performance of the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, the groundbreaking D5 Bionic Corsa technology was introduced along with advanced thermal management and optimized power design on these boards. GIGABYTE's continuous partnership with HWiNFO further enhances the boards with real-time monitoring of CPU Vcore power phase outputs and efficiency. With these powerful boards now on sale, users can enjoy unmatched performance and seamless customization, making them the ideal platform for enthusiasts and professionals.

GIGABYTE Announces AORUS Z890 Motherboards Now Available, Unlocking AI-Enhanced Performance with D5 Bionic Corsa

D5 Bionic Corsa is the core technology for AORUS Z890 series motherboards, which leverages AI-enhanced innovations across software, hardware, and firmware to boost DDR5 memory speeds to an unprecedented 9500+ MT/s. The AI SNATCH Engine, powered by advanced AI overclocking models, optimizes configurations for DDR5 XMP memory and CPUs, enabling up to 20% faster speeds. With XMP AI BOOST and CPU AI BOOST, users can achieve world-class overclocking performance with just one click. The AI-driven PCB Design enhances signal integrity by reducing reflection by 28.2%, while HyperTune BIOS fine-tunes the Memory Reference Code (MRC) for peak performance. The VRM Thermal Balance mechanism ensures heat dissipation across the VRM with a heatpipe design, while optimized PWM firmware balances current output for superior stability.

Building on these advancements, GIGABYTE's exclusive partnership with HWiNFO integrates real-time monitoring of CPU Vcore power phases via the Power Monitor, providing users with deeper insights and greater control over system efficiency and performance. This collaboration highlights GIGABYTE's commitment to delivering proven and measurable product quality.

The AORUS Z890 series caters to a variety of users. The XTREME model represents the pinnacle of craftsmanship, offering premium features and DDR Wind Blade Extreme for superior performance. The MASTER model features large thermal fins for advanced heat dissipation. The PRO model is versatile, and available in white, making it ideal for modding enthusiasts. Finally, the ELITE model serves as the perfect gateway into the AORUS family. All the models feature a full range of DIY-friendly innovations, including M.2 EZ-Latch Plus, M.2 EZ-Latch Click, and WIFI EZ-Plug, making them an excellent choice for mainstream gamers and PC builders. For more information on AORUS Z890 motherboards, please visit the official website: https://bit.ly/AORUS_Z890_Motherboards

