GIGABYTE Unveils AORUS Z890 Motherboards with AI-Enhanced Innovations for the Latest Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

TAIPEI, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, proudly announces the launch of the AORUS Z890 series motherboards. These new series introduce the groundbreaking D5 Bionic Corsa, a suite of AI-enhanced innovations that span software, hardware, and firmware for peak performance and signal optimization. Along with upgraded user-friendly features, the AORUS Z890 series stands as the most powerful and intelligent platform for the latest Intel® Core™ Ultra processors.

At the core of the AORUS Z890 series is the D5 Bionic Corsa, an AI-enhanced technology for DDR5 memory. This revolutionary suite elevates DDR5 memory performance to an unprecedented 9500+ MT/s across seamlessly integrating software, hardware, and firmware. The AI SNATCH Engine intelligently infers the best DDR5 XMP memory and CPU configurations, boosting speeds by up to 20%. With XMP AI BOOST and CPU AI BOOST, users can achieve world-class overclocking performance with just one click. On the hardware side, AI-Driven PCB Design uses AI simulations to minimize signal reflection by 28.2%, ensuring signal integrity for peak performance across multiple layers. The sturdy VRM design, combined with DDR Wind Blade technology, reduces temperatures by up to 10°C for enhanced thermal efficiency. On the firmware side, "HyperTune BIOS" integrates AI-driven optimizations to fine-tune the Memory Reference Code (MRC), ensuring sustained high performance for both gaming and multitasking enthusiasts.

The AORUS Z890 series features user-friendly innovations to simplify building and upgrading processes. With WIFI EZ-PLUG, users can install the Wi-Fi antenna in just one second, avoiding traditional manual twisting. The lineup also includes PCIe EZ-Latch Plus for easy graphics card removal, M.2 EZ-Latch Plus, and M.2 EZ-Latch Click for tool-free M.2 SSD and heatsink installation. For a versatile addition, Sensor Panel Link provides an internal HDMI or Type-C connector for small display installation. Additionally, Wi-Fi 7 technology ensures ultra-fast wireless speeds and optimized connectivity with its directional ultra-high gain antenna.

With a diverse range of models, including XTREME, MASTER, PRO, ULTRA, and ELITE, the AORUS Z890 series caters to a wide range of users. For more information on the AORUS Z890 motherboards, please visit: https://bit.ly/GIGABYTE_Z890_Motherboards

