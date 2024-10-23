GITEX GLOBAL 2024 | Huawei's Global Optical Summit: Accelerate F5G-A, Amplify Intelligence

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Huawei Global Optical Summit was successfully held in Dubai, UAE. Themed "Accelerate F5G-A, Amplify Intelligence", the summit attracted more than 300 industry experts, customers, and partners from many countries around the world. At the summit, focusing on the "3 In 3 Out" trends, Huawei released a series of F5G Advanced (F5G-A) products for the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Network Domain

"The Middle East and Central Asia are the pace-setters for digital economy growth across the world." Said Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region. "Having engaged in the Middle East and Central Asia for more than 20 years, Huawei has continuously contributed to local economic and social development with its digital infrastructure, including optical networks. In the intelligent era, optical networks are facing new development opportunities. With the advantages of ultra-high bandwidth, high reliability, and green development, optical networks will play a greater role in industrial intelligence in home, campus, industry production network, and sensing fields. Huawei will work with customers and partners to promote the application of optical technologies in the industry and accelerate the digital and intelligent transformation of various industries."

Bob Chen, President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, pointed out in his keynote speech that the next decade will be an intelligent one in which the optical industry will face new opportunities of "3 In 3 Out". For intelligent connectivity, homes and campuses are evolving from gigabit to 10G as optical fibers replace copper cables. This trend has been dubbed "Fiber-in Copper-out". Moreover, on the industry communications networks of industries like electric power and transportation, SDH is evolving to fgOTN at an increasing pace, which is called "fgOTN-in SDH-out". For intelligent sensing, in scenarios such as oil and gas pipeline inspection and perimeter inspection, manual onsite operations will be replaced by remote operations. This will require converged sensing such as vision and fiber sensing, which is a trend called "Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out".

Focusing on the "3 In 3 Out" trends, Huawei is dedicated to developing innovative products and solutions.

In the " Fiber-in Copper-out " campus scenario, Huawei has updated its FTTO 2.0 solution by launching OptiXstar P884E, the industry's first high-density 10G optical terminal, achieving 25G coverage. Four Huawei OptiXstar series Wi-Fi 7 optical terminals and optical gateways are released for hospitals, hotels, and education networks to develop new standard configuration for digital and intelligent Wi-Fi 7 campuses.

"fgOTN-in SDH-out" scenario, Huawei launched OptiXtrans E6600/9600 — the industry's first optical transmission product portfolio that offers E2E support for the fgOTN standard, building solid and reliable communications networks for industries such as electric power and transportation.

In terms of "Optical-sensing-in Hard-work-out", Gavin Gu, President of Huawei's Enterprise Optical Network Domain, delivered a keynote speech. Gu noted that Huawei has launched the buried optical cable inspection solution to implement proactive warning of cable damage events, achieving an alarm accuracy of 95%, which is industry-leading. This ensures the security of important communications cables for ISPs, carriers, and governments. In addition, Huawei launched the lightweight perimeter inspection solution, which extends the perimeter inspection capability of optical fiber sensing to small-scale campus scenarios such as substations, oil and gas stations, and data centers.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate and work with all global customers and partners to seize new "3 In 3 Out" opportunities, and to accelerate industrial intelligence, achieving win-win results in the intelligent era.

