Glion and Les Roches lead global hospitality education in the 2026 QS Rankings, setting Sommet Education apart with two top-ranked brands

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Sommet Education

Mar 25, 2026, 06:00 ET

  • Les Roches global hospitality education achieves an outstanding No. 2 in QS rankings, reaffirming its leadership as a trusted global talent hub for the hospitality sector.
    -  Les Roches showcases a 94% employability rate, with students averaging three to five job offers upon graduation with more than 200 visits from recruiting industry partners each semester.
    -  Les Roches benefits from a 16,000+ strong alumni network across 130+ countries.
  • Glion Institute of Higher Education rises three places to No. 3 globally, a remarkable recognition of its strong positioning in luxury and the excellence of its undergraduate and postgraduate business programs.
    Today, Glion has
    -  a 98% employability rate within 3 months after graduation and more than 250 companies visiting campus annually to recruit.
    -  over 18,000 alumni across 164 countries

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sommet Education, the leading network of hospitality management and culinary arts institutions including École Ducasse, Glion, Les Roches, Indian School of Hospitality and Invictus Education announces the exceptional performance of its flagship institutions, in the 2026 QS World University Rankings by Subject for Hospitality & Leisure Management.

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QS Rankings 2026
QS Rankings 2026

Glion secures the No. 3 position globally, strengthening its reputation as a luxury boutique hospitality institution. With an Academic Reputation score of 89.9/100 and an Employer Reputation score of 93.5, Glion distinguish itself through its commitment to excellence and personalized education, cultivating graduates who embody the highest standards of luxury service and leadership.

Les Roches achieves an outstanding No. 2 worldwide ranking, underscoring its position as an innovative leader in hospitality education. With an Academic Reputation score of 91.3 and an Employer Reputation score of 94.0, the institution is recognized by academic peers and industry leaders shaping forward-thinking and entrepreneurial leaders.

Spencer Coles, Chief Executive Officer of Sommet Education, commented: "The academic and employer recognition of Glion and Les Roches reaffirm the attractiveness of our educational model in today's hospitality job market. Providing tailored industry solutions, expanding our global reach and advancing a research agenda enable us to shape the future of our industry."

Discover the schools: Glion; Les Roches, Sommet Education

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Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280685/5880780/Sommet_Education_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Anouck Weiss, CHIEF COMMUNICATION OFFICER [email protected]
sommet-education.com

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