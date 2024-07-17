Global Expansion Path: SONGMICS HOME Announces Three New Warehouses of 80,000 Square Meters Opened in Germany and England

With global revenue reaching $861 million in 2023, SONGMICS HOME has successfully increased its profitable performance in European markets by 21.6% year-over-year. Looking ahead, SONGMICS HOME plans to continue expanding and upgrading its warehousing and logistics network in Europe, providing premium furnishing solutions to local consumers.

The two new warehouses in Duisburg, operated by SONGMICS HOME's German company Euziel International GmbH, and designated as DUI and DPT, have a total area of 65,000 square meters, accounting for over 50 percent of SONGMICS HOME's German warehouse capacity. These new expansions are expected to significantly reduce the delivery cost of container shipments to the warehouse by 25 percent, potentially enhancing customer satisfaction and the company's reputation in the local market.

The new warehouse in Coventry operated by its British company FURNOLIC CO. LTD will add 15,000 square meters of new warehousing space, which will greatly strengthen the last-mile delivery efficiency in the United Kingdom.

"The Duisburg Logport is a pivotal hub for our goods," said Yi Kong, General Manager of Euziel International GmbH. "The lease agreement provides us with an opportunity to establish a foothold in the world's largest inland port, optimizing our flow of goods."

The Port of Duisburg, which covers the European market, plays a strategic role as about 30 percent of the rail trade between China and Europe is processed through it, with 60 trains arriving weekly. At present, more than 80 percent of SONGMICS HOME's containers of its European line transit to warehouses through Duisburg. To support the extensive demands of local warehouses, SONGMICS HOME's strong capability in connecting with and managing hundreds of global suppliers becomes the core driving force.

Markus Bangen, CEO of Duisport, said: "We are delighted to lease the existing property on Mercator Island to Euziel, a trusted partner with whom we have an established working relationship at another Duisburg port location."

As of now, SONGMICS HOME operates more than 350,000 square meters of warehouses independently around the world with hubs built in Germany, the U.S., the U.K., and China. Such warehouse openings aim to establish a set of comprehensive cross-border warehousing and logistics systems, reflecting on the company's sustainable development in global business expansion.

About SONGMICS HOME

SONGMICS HOME was officially established in 2010, owning three major product brands including SONGMICS for home furnishings, VASAGLE for stylish furniture, and Feandrea for pet supplies. With the mission of "Complete Your Dream Home", SONGMICS HOME strives to provide global consumers with stylish and valuable furnishing products. Together with an efficient experience, SONGMICS HOME is enabling everyone to effortlessly create their dream homes.

To date, its products have successfully entered more than 70 countries and regions, including Europe, North and Central America, and Asia, serving over 20 million families worldwide.

